McRib returns to McDonald’s restaurants throughout Dayton region

McDonald’s iconic McRib is making its return to Ohio restaurants, including the Dayton region, on Saturday, Nov. 11 for a limited time.

“The McRib made its debut in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area,” a press release from the company said. “It quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to the unmistakable flavor of the seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun.”

Since then, the McRib has become a seasonal item creating anticipation among customers.

“Its reemergence on the menu has resulted in long lines and enthusiastic outpourings on social media platforms from devoted fans, excited to savor its irresistible flavors once again,” the release said.

McDonald’s has also recently dropped two new, limited time sauces:

  • McDonald’s Sweet & Spicy Jam dipping sauce is a jammy red pepper sauce featuring a Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper. It’s finished with apple cider vinegar.
  • McDonald’s Mambo Sauce is inspired by the Washington D.C. area’s Mambo Sauce. This take on the classic dipping sauce is tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

