‘Just Peachy’ movie, being filmed in area, is more than passion project for director

BUTLER COUNTY — Filming for the independent movie “Just Peachy” is about half finished, and the lead actresses say this is one of their favorite projects they’ve ever done, and not because they have skin in the game.

Brittany Mcvicker, who wrote and is directing the movie, and Grace Balbo, who edited the script, coordinated a fight scene and wrote a song for the movie, play KJ and Hope. The movie will be first released as a short film later this year with the hope it will be made into a feature-length independent film.

“It’s primarily a faith-based film,” said Mcvicker. “But you’ve never seen a faith-based film like this, ever. It’s gritty, it’s raw, it’s really just about life and really discovering about what hope means to you.”

“Just Peachy” follows the stories of friends KJ and Hope. The movie primarily explores themes of faith, hope, and redemption, but it also delves into heartbreakingly true-to-life situations. After scouting several locations in Butler County, they found a church just north of Hamilton in the village of New Miami. They were there about five days, as of Saturday, into the expected two-week shoot.

An ongoing national writers’ strike, and the subsequent actors’ strike, put a hold on many projects for Hollywood studios and streaming services. The strike allowed Mcvicker and Balbo to focus on passion projects, such as indie movies, and specifically “Just Peachy.”

Independent filmmaking has been around as long as the business, though, according to an April story in The New Yorker. The medium has been “prominent in the 21st Century because it has become the new mainstream.”

“It has largely taken over for Hollywood studios in producing the kinds of realistic dramas and comedies that were long the core of studio fare,” according to the article.

Balbo, who grew up in East Walnut Hills in Cincinnati, said the strike has afforded her “a great opportunity.”

“I love indies,” she said. “Honestly, one of my other favorite projects ― and I’ll definitely put this project on my favorite projects list ― but one of my other favorite indie films was one that shot in Dayton, Ohio.”

The short film was called “Oak” and directed by filmmaker Aubrey Keith. The movie was selected for several film festivals, including Cornwall Film Festival in the United Kingdom and the Tucson Film and Music Festival in Arizona.

“It’s still one of my favorite projects because it just feels so authentic and intimate,” she said.

And so does “Just Peachy” she’s collaborated on with Mcvicker, Balbo said. “I think it’s really nice to just focus on a story versus something that feels very overly manufactured.”

While Mcvicker, who grew up in the Kenwood area, has donned multiple hats ― including director, actress, and scriptwriter ― Balbo is inspired by her close friend to do more.

“I’m very open to trying new things in the industry. This is my favorite industry,” Balbo said, who’s added songwriting, dancing, script editing and stunt coordinating to her list of credits and skills. “I’m fully open to getting into more areas of the industry, and as I move forward, I’m kind of picking up these opportunities where I’m able to get them.”

But Balbo said for now, her time and energy would be on this movie, which Mcvicker said will hopefully be out in October. It’s more, though, than getting this short film out, or even made into a feature-length film ― which she’s been in conversations with producers about the latter.

“It’s more about starting a movement, and it’s really exciting to get the community involved,” Mcvicker said. “There’s so much more to it than just making movies.”