JUST IN: Onyx & Ash Salon to debut in St. Clair Lofts

Two Dayton stylists are putting their heads together to open a brand new salon in the bustling St. Clair Lofts.
Onyx & Ash Salon will open in early March in the lofts at 45 S. St. Clair St. in the former space of La’Ren 143. The salon is a partnership between Daytonians Kelby Coil, a stylist of 10 years, and Erin Livingston, a stylist of three years. Neither is a Dayton native, but Coil said the city has become home for both of them. In fact, the downtown community holds a special place in their hearts.
“We met through the hair world and became friends, over time realizing we had similar visions and goals for our careers,” Livingston said. “Kelby was renting a suite at the current salon location from the previous owner, and when we were approached to take over the space, we were so excited.”
Coil and Livingston’s goal with their business is to offer a “booth rent space” that gives stylists and other service providers — lash technicians, nail artists and others — the freedom to manage their individual business in a supportive and creative environment. At the start, the salon will have stations for six stylists and three suites for independent contractors.
“I have always dreamed about owning a salon,” Coil said. “When Erin and I met, we realized we had very similar experience in the past and both shared the goal of wanting to create a collective salon where stylists can independently grow their business while still having the support of a salon team.”
The salon’s name, Onyx & Ash, has a two-fold meaning, according to Livingston. “One — the metaphysical properties of onyx (protection, focus and strength). And (two) ash — signifying new beginnings. (The name is) also a more hair-oriented play on dark onyx tones and ashy blondes for variety and versatility.”
Once the salon opens, Coil and Livingston said they want to immerse themselves in the growing energy of downtown Dayton by getting involved in events like Small Business Saturday, First Friday and various downtown pop-ups.
