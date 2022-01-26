Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 40, Dayton native ‘very dominant’ in runaway performance

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

What to Know
By , Dayton
1 hour ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider, comfortably in the “Jeopardy!” record books as second all-time champ with the longest streak in over 15 years, added to her winnings Jan. 25 earning a 40-day total of $1,382,800.

“Our champion Amy Schneider got her week off to an incredible start yesterday securing her 39th straight win,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “What that means is for the first time since the Greatest of All-Time Tournament, the two ‘Jeopardy!’ champions in the show’s history with the longest streaks are now sharing a stage. And I’ll tell you what – I am relieved that I’m hosting because I would not want to be playing Amy Schneider right now. She has been very dominant.”

In the interview segment, the engineering manager from Oakland, California had the Tournament of Champions on her mind.

“Matt Amodio is waiting in the Tournament of Champions, so I (felt) I should definitely beat his streak to sort of be, like, intimidating,” she said. “But then when it happened, I was like, ‘Have I just put more pressure on myself? Has this backfired? I guess we’ll just find out.”

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 39, Dayton native makes history with second-longest streak

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider, in another superb runaway performance, led with a whopping $38,000, a $35,800 advantage over her nearest competitor.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Sea Life: “In 2018, National Geographic reported that half of this was dead, ‘akin to a forest after a devastating fire.’” Schneider correctly answered the Great Barrier Reef. She wagered big with $25,000, increasing her total to $63,000 for the episode.

“Amy Schneider has been making Final Jeopardy! very interesting lately with some big, big wagers whether she’s correct or not,” said Jennings, noting her 40-day total was her second-highest one-day total.

ExploreArts groups proceed with caution as COVID cases surge

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

In Other News
1
IT’S READY: Historic Dayton-area distillery announces 6 Year Rye...
2
Arts groups proceed with caution as COVID cases surge
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 39, Dayton native makes history with...
4
Downtown’s first dog boutique announces launch ‘pawty’
5
Dayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ super champ: ‘It really has been amazing’

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top