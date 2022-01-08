‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 28, Dayton native becomes millionaire

“Amy put on another dominating performance here for us today,” he said.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of 20th Century Nonfiction: “‘Norwegian Independence Day’ and ‘A Vast Blue Sea’ are mentioned in Chapter 1 of a 1948 book by this man.” Schneider correctly answered Heyerdahl (Thor Heyerdahl) and wagered $9,800, bringing her episode total to $42,200.

The Chaminade-Julienne graduate is the fifth millionaire in “Jeopardy!” history and the fourth to do so in regular-season play.

“What a week, what a champion,” Jennings exclaimed. “How long can she keep it going? Join us Monday. We’ll find out.”

In a post-show interview, Jennings and Schneider addressed the history that had been made, particularly the significance of her wager. In fact, if she had answered incorrectly, she would have had a total of exactly $1 million.

“It seems pessimistic to wager for the downside,” Jennings said.

“It did but I also didn’t feel great about the category,” she replied. “I’ve missed a couple big wagers and it does sort to, like, be there in the back of your mind.”

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.