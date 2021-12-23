‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 16, Dayton native fell short in final round but prevails

Amy Schneider continued her “Jeopardy!” winning streak Dec. 22. Her 16-day total is $631,400.
“As a ‘Jeopardy!’ die-hard, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion Amy Schneider,” said host Ken Jennings. “She’s so impressive out here. But you never know what factors are going to come into play in any particular game. And as I know better than anyone, the right challenger can end even the best of streaks.”
Of course, the right challenger didn’t come along this time. In fact, Schneider garnered $16,400 by the beginning of Double Jeopardy with her nearest competitor far behind at merely $1,200.
During the interview segment, the Dayton native currently residing in Oakland, California, spoke of her love of film, specifically attending the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival multiple times. The festival is typically viewed as an Oscar precursor.
“I’m originally from Ohio, so I started (attending) when (I) was a little bit closer, but I really fell in love with it,” she said. “The experience of going to see a movie you know nothing about going in, and you know that it’s almost certainly the only time you’re ever going to get a chance to see that movie, just some random thing from Lebanon or Denmark or wherever else, is a really cool experience.”
Surprisingly, Schneider missed the Final Jeopardy question in the category of sporting events: “In 1752 one of the first races in this sport was run – four miles from Buttevant Church to St. Mary’s Doneraile.” Answer: steeplechase.
Entering the round with $35,200, she opted not to guess. Having wagered $10,000, she wrapped the episode with $25,200.
“A rare miss,” Jennings remarked. “But you are still a 16-day champion. Not very many 16-day champions in ‘Jeopardy!’ history.”
Schneider is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play. If you want to hear her discuss her favorite amount to wager on the Daily Doubles, visit jeopardy.com/overheard.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
About the Author