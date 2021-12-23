‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 16, Dayton native fell short in final round but prevails

“As a ‘Jeopardy!’ die-hard, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion Amy Schneider,” said host Ken Jennings. “She’s so impressive out here. But you never know what factors are going to come into play in any particular game. And as I know better than anyone, the right challenger can end even the best of streaks.”

Of course, the right challenger didn’t come along this time. In fact, Schneider garnered $16,400 by the beginning of Double Jeopardy with her nearest competitor far behind at merely $1,200.