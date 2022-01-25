IT’S READY: Historic Dayton-area distillery announces 6 Year Rye Whiskey

Hayner Distilling, located at 619 Lincoln Ave., is set to release Hayner Original 6 Year Rye Whiskey this Saturday, Jan. 29 at noon. This is the distillery’s third release since Hayner Bourbon was released in June last year and Hayner Rye was released in October.

On Saturday, the first 1,000 Hayner Original Rye will go on sale. Bottle number one will be donated to the Hayner Whiskey Museum inside the Hayner-Cultural Center, “but all other bottles will be sold in numerical order,” according to the distillery.