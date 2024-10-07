Interstate indie folk duo brings tour to Waynesville

Frances Luke Accord will be playing on Oct. 12 in Waynesville, as a part of the acoustic performance series at Waynesville Music.

The intimate listening room, set in the alcove of the music store, seats 30 people. Purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged.

In 2012, when Gunty and Powers were seniors at Notre Dame, Frances Luke Accord released its first album, the seven-song EP “Kandote”: an intercultural collaboration with the Barefoot Truth Children’s Choir — now the Hopeful School Children’s Choir — in Uganda. Through a college organization, the duo had the opportunity to travel to the Kkindu Village to make a record with a 28-piece children’s choir.

The album was a not-for-profit venture which continues to support the choir to this day.

“We’ve sold that album at basically all of the shows we’ve played since college,” said Powers, FLA vocalist who also plays guitar and mandolin in the band. “The proceeds have gone to fund the choir, instruments, education and even a pavilion that now serves as a dormitory for a number of the boarding students that attend the school.”

Even if Powers hadn’t confirmed the connection, the heavy influence of Paul Simon’s “Graceland” (1986) — which incorporates South African styles of music into American rock and pop — can certainly be heard on “Kandote.”

After college, the duo relocated to Chicago, releasing two more self-produced EPs which laid the groundwork for the debut full-length, “Fluke” (2016). The immersive, contemplative album set the duo off on its first national tour, which included support dates with Darlingside, Anaïs Mitchell and The Ballroom Thieves.

FLA has been a remote band since 2017. Gunty lives in Baltimore and Powers lives in Chicago. They play two or three long weekends a year, convening for a quick rehearsal before heading to the first gig.

“We were playing 50 to 100 shows a year for the four or five years prior to COVID,” Powers said. “The way we’re now operating is, we think, more sustainable… not just for the band over the long term, but for our health and our relationships and having more balanced lives. It can be kind of tough to have balance when you’re on the road.”

Violinist Katie Van Dusen, who has been a featured guest artist on FLA studio tracks, will be making the duo a trio on this tour.

FLA released its long-awaited sophomore LP, “Safe In Sound,” in 2023. Co-produced with Don Mitchell of Darlingside, the album is a textured indie folk record forged during the pandemic, lyrically reflecting the resentment of artists struggling to hang on in a pandemic-worn industry. The album features guest appearances by Darlingside, Liz Chidester, Yeshua, Chris DuPont and Van Dusen.

The duo’s latest release is likely the most cicada-filled album ever recorded, as suggested by the band. “Cicadian Rhythm,” a 22-song LP, is a calm sleep/meditation/celebration of life instrumental album featuring the most boisterous insects out there, performing in their once-in-a-17-year event. The album was created in a single weekend in Illinois forest preserves and in Powers’ studio.

Frances Luke Accord is once again working with the Hopeful School Children’s Choir on a follow-up to “Kandote.” It’s a project 12 years in the making, with a documentary in the works focusing on the altruistic collaboration. With demos tracked, the forthcoming effort is already shaping up to be as revelatory as its predecessor.

Despite the distance between them now, Nicholas Gunty and Brian Powers, now in their mid-30s, still perform with unity, like they did when they lived in an apartment together in Chicago.

“We spent a lot of time really honing our craft in our early to mid 20s,” Powers said. “It’s pretty deeply ingrained, so it doesn’t take all that much to dust off the rust when we do this.”

How to go

What: Frances Luke Accord

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Waynesville Music, 198 S. Main St. Waynesville

Cost: $25

Tickets: eventbrite.com

More info: Waynesville’s Sauerkraut Festival is also happening this weekend, making parking downtown near Waynesville Music a challenge. Shuttle bus parking is provided at Wayne Local High School at 735 Dayton Rd., Waynesville. The free shuttle service will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sat. from the high school to downtown. Private parking is also available at various locations surrounding the festival.