Hamilton bakery owner shares favorite holiday memories, cookie recipe

“My favorite part of owning a bakery during the holidays would be all the decorations,” Heizer said. “The bakery is decorated, music is playing, lights are on, and the smell of all the baked goods.”

Cherry Shortbread Cookie Recipe from Luke’s Custom Cakes

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

1 cup of unsalted butter (room temperature)

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1/2 tablespoon of vanilla extract

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

3/4 cup of maraschino cherries (chop cherries and drain well on a paper towel)

2/3 cup of mini chocolate chips

1. Beat softened butter, powdered sugar and vanilla extract until creamy. Scraping bowl periodically.

2. Combine flour and salt and sift into a separate bowl.

3. Pour the flour and salt into the butter mixture and mix until dough comes together.

4. Add the dried chopped cherries and mini chocolate chips. Mix until combined.

5. Dump the cookie dough onto a long strip of cling wrap to form a log. Using the cling wrap to help, slowly form a log shape and roll with the cling to form a log.

6. Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

7. Remove the log from the refrigerator and cut into 1/4 inch slices.

8. Place cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet.

9. Bake at 325 degrees for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.