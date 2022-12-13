journal-news logo
X

Hamilton bakery owner shares favorite holiday memories, cookie recipe

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
37 minutes ago

Luke Heizer, owner of Luke’s Custom Cakes in Hamilton, said his favorite memory of baking around the holidays includes his mother.

“We would bake all sorts of cookies and candies for our family,” Heizer said. “Now we get to bake them for our customers.”

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

He added that over the years they have compiled many recipes they use today. One of his favorites is a classic — the peanut butter blossoms. Heizer said customer favorites include the iced sugar cookies.

During the holidays, the bakery has several other unique treats including hot chocolate bombs, seasonal cupcakes and cakes.

“My favorite part of owning a bakery during the holidays would be all the decorations,” Heizer said. “The bakery is decorated, music is playing, lights are on, and the smell of all the baked goods.”

Cherry Shortbread Cookie Recipe from Luke’s Custom Cakes

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

  • 1 cup of unsalted butter (room temperature)
  • 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla extract
  • 2 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 3/4 cup of maraschino cherries (chop cherries and drain well on a paper towel)
  • 2/3 cup of mini chocolate chips

1. Beat softened butter, powdered sugar and vanilla extract until creamy. Scraping bowl periodically.

2. Combine flour and salt and sift into a separate bowl.

3. Pour the flour and salt into the butter mixture and mix until dough comes together.

4. Add the dried chopped cherries and mini chocolate chips. Mix until combined.

5. Dump the cookie dough onto a long strip of cling wrap to form a log. Using the cling wrap to help, slowly form a log shape and roll with the cling to form a log.

6. Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

7. Remove the log from the refrigerator and cut into 1/4 inch slices.

8. Place cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet.

9. Bake at 325 degrees for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

In Other News
1
Julia Reichert, Academy Award-winning Yellow Springs filmmaker, dies at...
2
Ha Ha Pizza looking for local artists to help ‘liven up the dining...
3
Amy Schneider falls short in first finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’...
4
P!NK to bring Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati with special...
5
Val’s Home Bakery to open second location in Springboro

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top