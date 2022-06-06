BreakingNews
Pedestrian fatally struck by train today in Middletown
Graeter’s Ice Cream releases second bonus flavor of the summer

Graeter’s second bonus flavor of the summer is Frozen Hot Chocolate, a combination of rich milk chocolate ice cream, marshmallows and a hint of spice.

By Natalie Jones
15 minutes ago

A cold version of a wintery drink turned into an ice cream flavor. Graeter’s Ice Cream has released its second bonus flavor of the summer.

The ice cream shop is now scooping... Frozen Hot Chocolate ☕🍫.

Frozen Hot Chocolate is described as a combination of rich milk chocolate ice cream, marshmallows and a hint of spice.

The bonus flavor is the second of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May.

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.

Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.

Frozen Hot Chocolate is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

