Graeter’s Ice Cream releases limited edition flavor for Flying Pig anniversary

The Flying Pig Tracks flavor is packed with peanut butter cups and chocolate fudge, according to the release. The flavor was released today to scoop shops, followed by select Kroger, Jungle Jim’s and Dorothy Lane stores in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. It is also available online at www.graeters.com.

Graeter’s Ice Cream, a 153-year-old, family-owned craft ice cream company, is teaming up with Cincinnati’s Rookwood Pottery by introducing a “Flying Pig” ice cream bowl.