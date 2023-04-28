Graeter’s Ice Cream releases limited edition flavor for Flying Pig anniversary

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon with the release of a limited edition flavor.
“Staying true to our Cincinnati roots, it made sense to honor the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon with an ice cream release,” said Chip Graeter, a fourth-generation co-owner of Graeter’s, in a news release. “Beyond runners and fans, we think Flying Pig Tracks is a flavor everyone will enjoy and we’re happy to offer it in all of our shops throughout the Midwest.”
The Flying Pig Tracks flavor is packed with peanut butter cups and chocolate fudge, according to the release. The flavor was released today to scoop shops, followed by select Kroger, Jungle Jim’s and Dorothy Lane stores in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. It is also available online at www.graeters.com.
Graeter’s Ice Cream, a 153-year-old, family-owned craft ice cream company, is teaming up with Cincinnati’s Rookwood Pottery by introducing a “Flying Pig” ice cream bowl.
“The bowl is the fifth in Graeter’s series of collectible Rookwood bowls,” the release stated. “This very limited run carries a stamp commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon.”
The bowl is available in limited quantities and will be available for $59.95 at the marathon registration event on Friday, May 5.
The Flying Pig Marathon is celebrating its anniversary Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. For more information or details about registration, visit www.flyingpigmarathon.com.
