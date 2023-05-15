X

Graeter’s Ice Cream releases first bonus flavor of the year

Graeter’s Ice Cream is kicking off its introduction of bonus flavors with Dough’licious, a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough and brownie pieces.

According to a press release from Graeter’s Ice Cream, five new bonus flavors will be released this year.

“A secret that remains under lock and key until the day it’s released, guests will be made aware of the new flavors via broadcast media, social media, local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app and online store,” the release said.

Each flavor will be available for a “limited time only.” Once the flavor is gone, it is retired for the year, the release said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream started in Cincinnati in 1870 when Louis Charles Graeter began selling ice cream out of two carts. The company now has 18 Cincinnati area locations. There are three locations in the Dayton area: 2330-A N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 2 N. Main St. in Centerville, and 2412 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.

For more information about Graeter’s Ice Cream, visit www.graeters.com.

