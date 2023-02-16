Germantown restaurant to hold grand opening Saturday

A new restaurant has opened in the former space of KJ’s at 35 W. Center Street in Germantown.
Alleyway Cafe is owned and operated by a Germantown family consisting of Randy and Julie Stiver, Jeff and Debbie Stiver, Audra Stiver, Alexis Stiver, Ashley Noble and Heather Jarrett. The restaurant serves classic dishes including biscuits and gravy, hamburgers, sandwiches, fried chicken and more.
“Come in, enjoy the food and atmosphere, get to know our staff, and let us know how we are doing,” said the Alleyway Cafe team. “We are truly honored to be able to give back to the community that has given all of us so much. All of us were born and raised in Germantown and truly feel like our town is indeed the “Jewel of Twin Valley.””
The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 14. A grand opening is planned for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Guests can expect a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. a Touch-a-Truck event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., face painting and free balloons. Alleyway Cafe will also host a donation drive of peanut butter and jelly for Sonshine in a Bag, a local organization providing free meals to children.
According to a press release, the name of the restaurant was chosen to reflect the tradition and heritage of the city.
“The name of the restaurant, Alleyway Cafe, is in honor of the notable wagon wheel alley system, designed by Germantown’s founder, Philip Gunckel, in 1814, that the restaurant building sits on,” the release said. “Each block in the downtown Historical District is divided by this diagonal alley system, the hub of which was a central open space where horses and buggies could turn around and park.”
For many years, the Alleyway Cafe building was home to Bud’s Market. In the early 1980s it was converted to a restaurant and has remained a restaurant ever since.
“When the Stiver family first considered purchasing the restaurant from its former owner, they jumped at the opportunity to be able to continue to provide a place where people could come together and enjoy a chance to dine with family and friends,” the release said. “The Stiver’s parents/grandparents, Dean and Jeanine Stiver, were frequent visitors to this building, so in a way, they are continuing that tradition.”
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
