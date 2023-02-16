Germantown restaurant to hold grand opening Saturday

“The name of the restaurant, Alleyway Cafe, is in honor of the notable wagon wheel alley system, designed by Germantown’s founder, Philip Gunckel, in 1814, that the restaurant building sits on,” the release said. “Each block in the downtown Historical District is divided by this diagonal alley system, the hub of which was a central open space where horses and buggies could turn around and park.”

For many years, the Alleyway Cafe building was home to Bud’s Market. In the early 1980s it was converted to a restaurant and has remained a restaurant ever since.

“When the Stiver family first considered purchasing the restaurant from its former owner, they jumped at the opportunity to be able to continue to provide a place where people could come together and enjoy a chance to dine with family and friends,” the release said. “The Stiver’s parents/grandparents, Dean and Jeanine Stiver, were frequent visitors to this building, so in a way, they are continuing that tradition.”

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.