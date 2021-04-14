Dayton airport adds non-stop flight to Orlando

The flight will depart Dayton at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Orlando International Airport at 4:24 p.m. The returning flight will leave Orlando at 11 a.m. and arrive in Dayton at 1:15 p.m.

“We are excited that American Airlines is responding to the increased leisure demand and decided to bring additional service to Dayton,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “Our passengers and community will benefit from the convenience of this new non-stop to Orlando and just in time to enjoy a fresh breath of summer.”