Cocktail recipe: Cool down with a spicy margarita

It may seem counterintuitive that I prefer a spicy cocktail when it’s this hot outside, but it’s really not. I take my cues from Mexican and Indian cuisines where even in hot environments, eating hot foods can really cool down your body temperature. I’m sure we could consult my good friends science and logic here, but I don’t spend too much thinking about the “why” — instead I focus on the what ... as in, what am I going to drink next? To which my reply is almost always: a spicy margarita, that’s what.

I absolutely adore adding a little jalapeno to my zippy, citrus-forward drink. The vegetal notes are often the perfect balance to the acidic lime, and even though my mouth is on fire, my mind is somewhere in the Gulf with a cool breeze.