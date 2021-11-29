Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to downtown Dayton

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/, at the ticket office, 138 N Main St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by calling 937-228-3630.

“A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load,” hailed the New York Daily News.