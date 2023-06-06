Champaign County native Matt Rife announces first comedy world tour

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” Rife told Deadline.com. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Rife started stand-up comedy at 15 and has since appeared on MTV’s “Wild N Out” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mattrifeofficial.com.