Celtic Fest Ohio in Waynesville returns this weekend

Waynesville’s annual Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park Saturday, June 17 with food, fun and festivities.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. with a performance by the Byrne Brothers at the park’s main stage. Musical acts throughout the day-long affair at the main stage, pub stage and chapel include Albannach, The Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Drowsy Lads, Dulahan, Father Son and Friends, Jake Book, Jameson’s Folly, The Piper Jones Band and Poor Man’s Gambit.

This year’s Shamrock Shenanigans features a “Festival of Fae” scavenger hunt that takes guests all throughout the park in the pursuit of prizes. The hunt involves a series of six challenges across the realms of Brittany, Cornwall, Ireland, Manx, Scotland and Wales in the park. Once completed, scavenger hunters will earn the title of Fae Champion and will be entered to win a grand prize.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Celtic workshops will allow visitors to try their hand at guitar and the Irish Bodhran drum. Whiskey tasting held by Roe & Co at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and a Guinness etching at 6 p.m. will allow festivalgoers to explore the Celtic history of the iconic spirits and come away with a custom pint glass. Border collies from Miller Border Collies can be spotted throughout the park on their walk through before showing off tricks and herding skills with two performances at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dozens of craft vendors will also be on-site at the festival for shopping.

The 42nd Royal Highlander Regiment Encampment and the Miami Valley Pipes and Drums will walk the festival grounds performing throughout the day for crowds.

The festival is also the place to taste your way through the Celtic realm with several food vendors. 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, New World Noll, Davinci’s Pizzas and Aleing Knight Pub will serve up Celtic and festival must-haves including Scotch eggs, turkey legs, fish and chips, sausage rolls, haggis and much more. Three Fools Lower Bar and Aleing Knight’s bar will pour out artisan mead alongside several beverage gazebos featuring drinks from Warped Wing, Guinness, Rhinegeist, Crooked Handle and Sonder Brewing.

A Taste of the Isles will treat customers to Scottish bridie, Guinness stew with soda bread and Benji’s Celtic cupcakes at the tasting event at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the feast hall.

In addition, festival organizers are hosting a kickoff party Wednesday, June 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sonder Brewing, located at 8584 Duke Blvd. in Mason. Jameson’s Folly, who will be playing the festival on the weekend, will be at the brewery to perform while guests are served a specialty menu and participate in contests. Kilts are encouraged for the kickoff event.

For more information, visit https://celticfestohio.com/ or the festival’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Celtic Fest Ohio

When: Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Park, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

Cost: $15 in advance

More info: www.celticfestohio.com