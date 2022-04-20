Broadway in Cincinnati 2022-23 season includes ‘Moulin Rouge!,’ ‘Tina,’ ‘Hadestown’

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Oct. 25-Nov. 6, 2022

“An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.”

Combined Shape Caption "Jesus Christ Superstar." Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption "Jesus Christ Superstar." Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Dec. 6-18, 2022

“Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar.’”

Combined Shape Caption Kyla Stone (Anya) in the North American Tour of "Anastasia." Credit: JEREMY DANIEL Credit: JEREMY DANIEL Combined Shape Caption Kyla Stone (Anya) in the North American Tour of "Anastasia." Credit: JEREMY DANIEL Credit: JEREMY DANIEL

ANASTASIA

Jan. 3-15, 2023

“Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Cincinnati at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.”

Combined Shape Caption Sunny as Sandy and Issie Swickle as Annie. Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS Combined Shape Caption Sunny as Sandy and Issie Swickle as Annie. Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS

ANNIE

Feb. 7-12, 2023

“Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most. ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.”

Combined Shape Caption The cast of the national tour of "Tootsie." Credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE Credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE Combined Shape Caption The cast of the national tour of "Tootsie." Credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE Credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE

TOOTSIE

March 7-19, 2023

“Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (“The Band’s Visit,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “TOOTSIE is it!”

Combined Shape Caption Sara Sheperd as Carole King in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS Combined Shape Caption Sara Sheperd as Carole King in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Mar. 28-Apr. 2, 2023

“BEAUTIFUL–The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony Award nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.”

Combined Shape Caption "Hadestown" North American Tour. Credit: T. CHARLES ERICKSON Credit: T. CHARLES ERICKSON Combined Shape Caption "Hadestown" North American Tour. Credit: T. CHARLES ERICKSON Credit: T. CHARLES ERICKSON

HADESTOWN

Apr. 18-30, 2023

“COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (”Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812″) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.”

Combined Shape Caption Natalie Mendoza as Satine and Aaron Tveit as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Combined Shape Caption Natalie Mendoza as Satine and Aaron Tveit as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

May 17-June 4

“Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards —including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.”

Season tickets are on sale now. Subscriptions range between $233.00 and $795.00. For more information, call 800-294-1816 or visit BroadwayinCincinnati.com. Also, for theatre lovers on a budget, the “Cloud Club” offers complete subscription benefits starting at $233 for all performances. Single ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

In related news, the Broadway in Columbus 2022-2023 season, announced March 22 and presented by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, consists of “Hairspray” (led by Andrew Levitt a.k.a. Nina West from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as Edna Turnblad), “Elf,” “Six,” “Beetlejuice,” “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Annie,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and Disney’s “Frozen.”

With descriptions courtesy of Broadway in Columbus, here is a closer look at the season. Shows will be held at both the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) in Columbus.

Combined Shape Caption Audiences can enjoy a trip back to the early 1960s for the "Hairspray National Broadway Tour" performance Tuesday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Ohio native Andrew Levitt, center, will play Edna Turnblad./Contributed Combined Shape Caption Audiences can enjoy a trip back to the early 1960s for the "Hairspray National Broadway Tour" performance Tuesday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Ohio native Andrew Levitt, center, will play Edna Turnblad./Contributed

HAIRSPRAY

Nov. 8-13, 2022 – Ohio Theatre

“HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?”

ELF: THE MUSICAL

Dec. 13-18, 2022 – Palace Theatre

“ELF is an original musical that brings to life the heartwarming and hilarious tale of Buddy, an orphan who mistakenly believes he’s really one of Santa’s elves. Featuring an all-star creative team led by director Sam Scalamoni (”Beauty and the Beast”), choreographer Conner Gallagher (“Beauty and the Beast”), Tony-winning book writers Thomas Meehan (“The Producers”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”) and the Tony-nominated songwriting team of Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (“The Wedding Singer”), ELF is the one present everyone wants this holiday season.”

SIX

Jan. 24-29, 2023 – Ohio Theatre

“Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!”

BEETLEJUICE

March 7-12, 2023 – Ohio Theatre

“It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Nether world, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!”

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Harrell Holmes Jr., James T. Lane from the National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid. Combined Shape Caption left to right: Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Harrell Holmes Jr., James T. Lane from the National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

April 18-23, 2023 – Ohio Theatre

“AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.”

Combined Shape Caption Broadway in Columbus will present "Annie" May 12-14, 2023. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Broadway in Columbus will present "Annie" May 12-14, 2023. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ANNIE

May 12-14, 2023 – Palace Theatre

“Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most. ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.”

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

June 6-11, 2023 – Ohio Theatre

“All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat” (“60 Minutes”). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR)”.

Combined Shape Caption Caroline Bowman as Elsa in "Frozen." PHOTO BY DEAN VAN MEER. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Caroline Bowman as Elsa in "Frozen." PHOTO BY DEAN VAN MEER. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Disney’s FROZEN

July 26-Aug. 6, 2023 – Ohio Theatre

“From the producer of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” this Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Disney’s FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.”

Season tickets are on sale now. Subscriptions range between $246.48 and $763.63. For more information, call 800-294-1892 or visit BroadwayinColumbus.com. Single ticket sales will be announced at a later date.