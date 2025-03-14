Average Guy Outdoors: No matter where you live in the area, trout are already in or coming to a waterway near you

The goal is to provide enhanced fishing opportunities and access to fish with “high rates of angler success and harvest.” The bodies of water were chosen for the accessibility that they offer residents. That means no matter where you live in the area, trout are already in or coming to a waterway near you.

About Rainbow Trout

Rainbow trout are a coldwater fish native to the streams and rivers of western North America. The first federal hatchery was created in California in 1872 to raise rainbow trout for commercial (i.e. food) and sport fisheries. The initial efforts were so popular that the trout were introduced to waters across the country and the world. In some places, the species took hold and established permanent residency. In Ohio they are unable to reproduce naturally in the wild. Their existence here is solely through the effort of hatcheries and the department of wildlife.

Catch and release or catch and feast

It’s fun to catch and release fish. If you don’t want to prep them for the table or choose to leave them for the next angler, feel free. But in almost every case, don’t expect these fish to grow bigger and be swimming around years to be caught as trophies. This is planned as a “put and take” operation. Most ponds and lakes in Ohio are too warm for rainbow trout. The released fish will be gone by mid-summer by one means or another. If you want to enjoy a fresh caught fish dinner of your own making, don’t hesitate. The daily limit is 5 fish per angler, well on the way to a great dinner.

Just the basics

The list of equipment and necessary items for fishing the releases is minimal. That makes it great for families and inexperienced or first-time anglers. Some locations even have events planned for kids. You don’t need a boat or even waders. You do need a license if you’re 16 or older. Any ultra-light to medium action spin or spin casting rod will do. Lastly, if you plan on keeping your catch, a place to keep them as you catch them and a way transport them home is good to have in advance. That’s about it, other than lures or bait. And about those lures and baits...

Belly op to the buffet

Wild trout have a reputation for intelligence and selectivity in their diet. Ask any dedicated fly angler and get ready the tales of subtle takes of a dry fly from the surface in the middle of such and such hatch. But for a recently released rainbow trout, everything is new. They’re hungry and don’t know what’s food and what’s not. Much like a puppy or toddler, they’ll put it in their mouth and see what they like. Stocked trout are similar. Through their eyes, the world is an all-you-can-eat buffet. They might not recognize it, it might not make sense to you, but they’re going to try it.

That means a variety of baits and lures can prove successful on the right day. Berkeley power baits, wax worms, redworms, minnows, inline spinners such as Mepps and Roostertails, and more have all been reported successful. The most important thing is to be where the fish are, when they are there. With the stockings you know — and they’re close.

Check with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for information about special events that might be occurring and restrictions at youth ponds or lakes. When you go, I’d love to hear about your experience.

1. Adams Lake (West Union): From West Union, follow SR 41 east/north 1.5 miles to the Adams Lake State Park entrance on the left.

2. Caesar Creek Youth Pond (Waynesville): From Waynesville, take OH-73 east about 3.5 miles to the Caesar Creek State Park entrance and turn left and follow the signs to the Youth Fishing Pond.

3. Clark Lake (Springfield): From the Springfield area, take I-70 east to the US 40 exit. Follow US 40 east for just 0.1 mile, and turn left (north) on Bowman Road. Follow Bowman Road about 1.2 miles to Old Columbus Road. Turn right (east), and follow Old Columbus Road one mile to Vernon Asbury Road. Turn left (north) on Vernon Asbury Road, and the entrance to Clark Lake is ahead on the right.

4. Cowan Lake Youth Pond (Wilmington): From Wilmington take US-68 south/S. South Street, in 6 miles turn right onto US-350 west, turn right on Beechwood Road, turn left onto Yankee Road, turn right on the next road and follow to the parking lot adjacent to the Park’s Storybook Trail.

5. Crystal Lake (Eaton): From the Eaton main intersection of Main Street (US-35) and S. Barron Street (US-127) take S. Barron Street South, turn right on W. Wadsworth Street to Water Street. Pond is directly ahead.

6. Darke WA Pond W4F3 (Greenville): From Greenville take US-36 east about 5 miles, turn left on New Harrison Bradford Road, in 0.6 miles turn left into wildlife area to parking lot adjacent to the pond.

7. Davis Lake, (15500 Saint Marys River Road): From US 33 and SR 66 in St. Marys, head north on SR 66 for two miles. Turn left onto Glynwood Road. Follow Glynwood Road. for two miles, then turn left onto St. Marys River Road. The entrance to the lake will be .5 mile on the left.

8. Deer Run – Symmes Township Park Pond (11600 N. Lebanon Road, Loveland): From Loveland area head west on West Loveland Ave., turn right on North Loveland Drive, turn right into Symmes Township Park.

9. Englewood North Park (500 Old Springfield Rd., Vandalia): From I-75 take US-40 West for 8 miles to Frederick Pike, turn left on Antioch School Road, turn right on Kley Road which turns into Old Springfield Road, turn left into park, pond on the left (east side) is trout stocking location.

10. Harmony Lake-Liberty Park (201 Diamond Drive, Hillsboro): From Hillsboro (US-50/Main Street and US-62/High Street) head north on US-62 for 2.5 miles to Diamond Drive, turn right and follow road past the Highland County YMCAto the pond.

11. Home of the Brave Park Pond (Loveland): From Loveland area head west on West Loveland Ave., Turn right on North Loveland Drive, turn left into Home of the Brave Park, follow road to the back parking lot.

12. Mounts Park Pond (4851 Stubbs Mill Road, Morrow): From South Lebanon take SR-48 South to East Mason Morrow Millgrove Road and turn left, in 2 miles turn left on Stubbs Mill Road, in 0.5 miles turn right into park, the trout are stocked in the smaller pond just West of the baseball fields.

13. Pattison Park Pond (2228 US-50, Batavia, OH 45103): From Batavia take OH-132 north for 1.7 miles, turn left on Benton Road for 1.4 miles, then turn right onto US-50 east for about 0.5 miles to the park entrance on the left.

14. Reserves Park Pond (5119 Grandin Ridge Dr, Liberty Twp.): From Hamilton take OH-129 east, take exit 21 for OH-747 toward Middletown/Springdale, turn left onto OH-747 N, turn right at the 2nd cross street onto Grandin Ridge Drive, park entrance will be on the right.

15. Rocky Fork – South Beach Pond (Hillsboro): From Hillsboro take OH-124 East about 6 miles, turn left onto Chestnut Road, in about 2 miles turn left onto Blue Ribbon Road which ends at the pond.

16. Rush Run Wildlife Area Pond (Somerville): From Germantown, follow SR 725 west to Gratis. Continue west on SR 725 another 3.7 miles to Wayne Trace Road. Turn left (south), follow Wayne Trace Road 3.5 miles to Northern Road. Turn right (west), follow Northern Road about 1.5 miles to gravel parking. Follow posted signs from gravel lot along path to the pond. No parking in the Wildlife Area Office/maintenance building area.

17. Sycamore State Park Lake & Pond (Dayton): From Trotwood, take Wolf Creek Pike west about 2.8 miles to Diamond Mill Road. Turn right (north), follow Diamond Mill Road about 0.5 mile to Providence Road. Turn left (west), follow Providence Road about 0.5 mile, and turn left into the entrance for the Overlook Picnic Area.

18. Tawawa Lake (Sidney): From I-75 and SR 29 interchange, take SR 29 east about 2.2 miles to downtown Sidney. Follow SR 29 east across the Great Miami River. Turn left onto SR 47 East/North. Follow SR 47 one half mile, and turn right onto Tawawa Drive at Tawawa Park.

19. Taylorsville Poplar Creek Pond (7790 Johnson Station Road, Vandalia): From I-70 take Old Troy Pike (SR-202) south, turn right on Taylorsville Road which turns into Rip Rap Road, turn right onto Little York Road, turn right onto Johnson Station Road (S Cassel Road), park entrance is about 0.5 miles on the right.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.