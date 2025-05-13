At Casey’s, it’s not just fuel and snacks the customers want — it’s the pizza

For decades, Casey’s has been dedicated to crafting handmade pizzas. Casey’s sold 45 million whole pies in 2024.

“We make our pizzas in real kitchens with real people, who are trained to make pizza. So, we really operate with a restaurant mindset. Our pizzas are made using made-from-scratch dough, high-quality ingredients, fresh toppings, and we have a wide variety of pizza options that you can order through our app. The ordering experience through our app is fantastic, and all of that can be found at caseys.com, and in the app store,” Petru said.

Patrons can order from Casey’s menu of made-from-scratch pizzas, and more.

“One of the things that is pretty special about us, and that we are known for is Breakfast Pizza. Our Breakfast Pizza is made from that made-from-scratch dough, but then, it has eggs, and cheese. You can get veggie, sausage or bacon, and that’s something that we often get feedback on,” she said. “Maybe, somebody grew up in Ohio or Iowa on Casey’s Pizza, and they moved away, and there isn’t a Casey’s near them, on the East or West Coast. We often will see people still talking about our Breakfast Pizza when they’ve moved away, and how excited they are to come back and visit family, and get Casey’s Breakfast Pizza,” Petru said.

Casey’s Bacon Breakfast Pizza, for example, starts with cheese sauce, or sausage gravy, and is topped with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Casey’s takes its pizza business “very seriously.” The stores have a full kitchen with a kitchen manager and a team of people that know Casey’s culinary expectations and have the training “to make great food.”

“With our growth trajectory to bring Casey’s to more communities, paired with the high-quality and focus we put on our pizza offerings, and making sure we’re delivering a great and delicious product for the guest every time, it’s no surprise that we are the fifth largest, and what’s more important, not just the largest, we get really great feedback from our guests,” Petru said.

In addition to the breakfast pizzas and specialty, made-from-scratch pizzas, Casey’s offers wings, sides, hot and cold sandwiches, cheesy breadsticks, Original and Bacon Mac & Cheese, salads, drinks and snacks.

“We have sandwiches and salads in the grab-and-go, We have hot food warmers in our stores, so you can walk in, and in front of our kitchen area, you can open a warmer, and you can get chicken sandwiches, burgers, breakfast wraps, and breakfast sandwiches. Really, any time of day there is hot prepared food, and of course, there are pizza slices. You can also order a whole pie pizza, delivered to your home, or have it ready for pick-up, and there are a wide variety of pizza types,” said Petru.

The Slow-Smoked BBQ Brisket Pizza starts with homemade dough and is topped with BBQ sauce, smoked chopped brisket, jalapeños, red onions, real mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and finished with a ranch drizzle.

Throughout the year, Casey’s features several “Limited Time” pizza offerings, which customers always enjoy.

In addition to Casey’s traditional, crust, thin crust and cauliflower crust are available. Casey’s uses real mozzarella cheese.

“ ... At Casey’s we have a full kitchen, and it’s really a restaurant type experience when you order and enjoy our food,” she said.

Casey’s team puts in the hard work to make pizzas to each customer’s liking every single time - Whether that’s staples and fan favorites like the Breakfast Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, or Create-Your-Own to the Specialty Pizzas like the Taco Pizza, Supreme Pizza, an Ultimate Hawaiian Pizza or the Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza, to name a few.

“The made-from-scratch dough, and quality of ingredients we bring in is unlike any other pizza offering at a convenience store,” Petru said. “It can be surprising if you haven’t experienced that.”

Donald Lamberti, who launched Casey’s with Kurvin C. Fish, had a vision early-on to “have great food in our stores.” Casey’s Pizza celebrated its 40th birthday in April.

“We’ve had pizza in our stores for 40 years, and we’ve been building full kitchens, training our team, and really, developing food innovation for over 40 years, which is pretty unique for a convenience store,” Petru said. “We are waking up early, baking the pizza in our kitchens, so we operate more like a restaurant than a convenience store when it comes to our food.”

The business often partners with veterans organizations, American Red Cross, school grant programs, little league teams, local school PTOs and others.

Casey’s started as a general store in Boone, Iowa in 1968. Today there are more than 35 Casey’s stores in Ohio.

MORE DETAILS

Casey’s website: caseys.com