Amy Schneider takes fourth overall in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ premiere

At the end of the Jeopardy! round, He led with 7,600 points followed by Schneider with 7,000 and Amodio with 1,000. Double Jeopardy! concluded with He maintaining his lead with 27,800 points followed by Schneider with 14,200 and Amodio with 8,200.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of Poetry:

“A colossal head of Ramses II brought to the British Museum inspired this 1818 poem.”

Amodio, wagering 6,001 points, correctly answered Ozymandias, raising his total to 14,201 points. Schneider also answered correctly and wagered 14,000 for a total of 28,200 points. He’s hot streak continued as well, resulting in a total of 28,401 and a first-place victory.

During the interview segment, Schneider shared one of her favorite moments that has happened due to her “Jeopardy!” fame.

“September 7th was officially Amy Schneider Day in Oakland,” she said. “It was technically only September 7, 2022, but it is now an occurring calendar event in my calendar, and I will intend to celebrate it every year.”

The leaderboard at the end of the first episode: First: He (3); Second: Holzhauer (3); Third: Buttrey (1); Fourth: Schneider (1); Fifth: Roach (0); and Sixth: Amodio (0). The ranking takes into account the number of correct responses.

Also, for the first time in the nearly 60-year history of “Jeopardy!,” the Daily Doubles were shown in advance to the television audience.

“Jeopardy! Masters” returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. The show will also stream on Hulu.