Agave & Rye opens ‘Lick My Chicken’ ghost kitchens

“The ghost kitchen concept emerged around the same time as the demand for restaurant meal deliveries began soaring. As more people became aware of and comfortable with delivery to their doorsteps, ghost kitchens began to address this new demand, becoming the solution food fans crave,” a press release from Agave & Rye said.

Lick My Chicken is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The menu features a variety of EPIC chicken including the Grilled Crispy Chicken Burrito featuring chopped chicken tenders, mac n cheese, white cheddar, queso, sweet and spicy bacon and Agave BBQ. It’s then garnished with tobacco onions and cilantro and served with ranch. Another popular menu item includes the House Waffle Fries topped with queso, white cheddar, ranch, chopped sweet and spicy bacon, pico, Agave BBQ and a chopped house chicken tender. If you’re looking for dessert, they have funnel cake fries.

Launching a ghost kitchen has been an idea Yavonne Sarber, the founder of Epic Brands and Agave & Rye, has wanted to attempt for a long time.

“It just makes sense,” Sarber said. “We have amazing items on our menus in other Epic Brands menus across the country and utilizing our chef’s talents and downtime/off time during normal restaurant hours is not only smart business but allows our chefs to really flex their creative muscles and bring the community something that’s not only unique, but over the top delicious.”

For more information about Lick My Chicken, visit www.lickmychicken.com.