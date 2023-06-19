9 summer festivals happening this weekend across Dayton region

There are dozens of festivals happening all over the Dayton area this summer, celebrating everything from blueberries to bagpipes.

This weekend, the Dayton area will play host to festivities for Pride, music, food, beer and more. Check out the nine summer festivals going down June 23-25.

The Festival at St. John XXIII

WHEN: Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25

WHERE: 3806 Manchester Road, Middletown

INFO: The Festival at St. John XXIII will kickoff Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight and continue Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival features carnival rides and games, food vendors, raffles and more. For more information, visit https://www.stjohn23school.org/thefestival or the festival’s Facebook page.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

SummerFest 2023

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering

INFO: The Mix 107.7 SummerFest 2023 concert will be headlined by Richard Marx. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is slated to appear as a special guest. Tickets can be purchased online for $39.50 to $65 and will increase by $5 on the day of the show. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.

HVOhio Beer Fest 2023

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Hidden Valley Orchards, located at 5474 State Route 48 in Lebanon

INFO: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hidden Valley Orchard is hosting a beer tasting with local and regional distributors. The tasting will also feature live music, food and mocktails, with the whole festival benefitting Diabetes Dayton. Tickets are $45 per person and $30 for guests that won’t be drinking beer. Tickets go up to $50 at the door and HVO will only accept cash. For more information, visit https://www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com/events/hvohio-beer-fest-2023.

The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

INFO: Enjoy all things pickles at the Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! which is slated from 3 to 10 p.m. Over 15 restaurants and vendors will have different kinds of foods — all featuring pickles. There also will be live music featuring Nashville artists Catie Offerman and Thomas Mac. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Austinlandingevents.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

SunWatch Summer Fest

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: 2301 W. River Road, Dayton

INFO: The second annual SunWatch Summer Fest hosted by the SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park will feature village tours, local craft vendors, educational programming and food trucks. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit SunWatch’s Facebook page.

Explore Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month with free Community Day

YS Pride Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs

INFO: The annual Pride festival in Yellow Springs will celebrate those who have fought for LGBTQIA+ equality with this year’s “Love Riot” theme. Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the parade slated from noon to 1 p.m. and an after party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The whole day includes food, vendors, performances, music, contests and more. An after party will be held at Peach’s Grill. For more Information, visit https://www.yspride.com/.

Middletown Pride Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

INFO: The fifth annual Pride celebration in Middletown begins at 5 p.m. and will kick off with the Pride Ride bicycle ride through town. The event will also involve a drag show, activity stations, food and craft vendors and more. Visit Pride Middletown’s Facebook page for more information.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Carillon Park Rail Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25

WHERE: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

INFO: The Carillon Park Rail Festival runs Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual festival presented by the Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society features free miniature train rides, live steam engines, model train displays, historical displays, train merchandise, rail vendors and more. Admission is priced at $14 per adult (18-59, )$12 per senior (60+), $10 per child (3 –17) and children under 3 are free. For more information, visit http://railfestival.com/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Wright Dunbar Day

WHEN: Sunday, June 25

WHERE: Williams and Third Streets, Dayton

INFO: The Wright Dunbar Day Block Party is 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect 30 food trucks, 100 vendors, a live DJ and live performances.