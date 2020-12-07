5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reported 60,000 new cases last week, cases snowballed through November

Over 7,500 new cases were reported yesterday

On Sunday, the state reported 7,592 more cases of coronavirus and more 274 hospitalizations, bringing total cases to 475,024 and hospitalizations to 29,233.

The state reported 13 more deaths, resulting in a total of 6,959 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. While there was a slight drop in hospitalizations on Saturday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported that 5,072 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

Over 40,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Clark, Montgomery and Warren counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Montgomery County moved up to the state’s highest alert level 4, or purple, on Nov. 25, meaning there is severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area. As cases have continued to climb in Montgomery County, Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper warned that the county is seeing “rapid spread throughout all communities.”

ODH released a dashboard that displayed cases by ZIP Code.

Coronavirus cases snowballed in November

In Ohio, about 200,000 COVID-19 cases, 46% of the state’s total cases, occurred in November, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The stark numbers are not just a result of increased testing. On Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate surpassed 15%, meaning about 15% of all the COVID-19 tests administered across the state are coming back positive.