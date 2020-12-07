5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reported 60,000 new cases last week, cases snowballed through November

It is Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Last week, Ohio reported over 60,000 cases
Last week, Ohio reported just over 60,000 new cases, over 2,000 new hospitalizations and 560 deaths. The state broke records for new hospitalizations in a day as well as records for coronavirus patients currently hospitalized.
Ohio reported 60,592 new cases, 560 deaths and 2,726 hospitalizations last week alone. The new cases account for just under 13 percent of the 475,024 cases of coronavirus that the state has reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has also reported 6,959 deaths and 29,233 hospitalizations since March.
A nurse from Middletown shared her experience watching her father die of COVID-19
A nurse from Middletown shared a photo of her father who died of COVID-19 last month. She hopes to spread awareness for what the front lines of the pandemic look like.
Lindsey Fairchild is an intensive care unit nurse. She currently lives in Daytona Beach in Florida, but her family still lives in Middletown. Her father, Wayne Oney, 69, got COVID-19 in October and was admitted to the ICU at Atrium Medical Center. Oney spent 26 days in the ICU on a ventilator on dialysis. Fairchild said she flew home to be with him and her family as they took him off life support as he was in multiple organ failure.
Over 7,500 new cases were reported yesterday
On Sunday, the state reported 7,592 more cases of coronavirus and more 274 hospitalizations, bringing total cases to 475,024 and hospitalizations to 29,233.
The state reported 13 more deaths, resulting in a total of 6,959 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. While there was a slight drop in hospitalizations on Saturday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported that 5,072 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
How many cases are in your ZIP Code?
Over 40,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Clark, Montgomery and Warren counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Montgomery County moved up to the state’s highest alert level 4, or purple, on Nov. 25, meaning there is severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area. As cases have continued to climb in Montgomery County, Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper warned that the county is seeing “rapid spread throughout all communities.”
ODH released a dashboard that displayed cases by ZIP Code.
Coronavirus cases snowballed in November
In Ohio, about 200,000 COVID-19 cases, 46% of the state’s total cases, occurred in November, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The stark numbers are not just a result of increased testing. On Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate surpassed 15%, meaning about 15% of all the COVID-19 tests administered across the state are coming back positive.