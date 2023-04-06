3 things to know about rapper GloRilla ahead of Dayton concert

Her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd went viral on Tik Tok in spring 2022, inspiring the #FNFChallenge dance trend on the social media platform. GloRilla also released hit songs “Tomorrow 2″ with Cardi B in the fall and “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo in January.

🎤GloRilla’s Rise to Fame

Hailing from Memphis, GloRilla — born Gloria Woods — began rapping at 16. At 19, she self-released a mixtape album titled “Most Likely Up Next” followed by her “P Status” EP almost a year later. GloRilla signed with Collective Music Group, fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s label, in July 2022.

🎤GloRilla’s Biggest Performances

GloRilla, 23, took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February. She performed her hit song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” alongside over two dozen hip-hop artists. The celebration of 50 years of hip-hop included performances hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, Nelly and Missy Elliot, among others. She was also nominated with Hitkidd for Best Rap Performance at the Grammys for their song “F.N.F (Let’s Go).

After leaving Dayton, GloRilla is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in California April 16 and 23, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert are still available and can be purchased by visiting https://www.universe.com/events/glorilla-tickets-K1D26Q?ref=ticketmaster. Ticket prices ranged from $50-$2,500, with seating options of bleachers, standing room and VIP tables.

The Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.