WORTH THE DRIVE: Watch a movie from a floating cinema in Cincinnati

Mark your calendars. For one week only, during the week of Sept. 23, a floating cinema will be coming to Cincinnati.

Though the location is yet to be determined, the floating cinema, a creation dreamt up by Beyond Cinema, will be made up of 12 to 24 boats able to hold up to eight people per boat. Beyond Cinema is an Australian company that is expanding to the United States this year, creating unique movie experiences in cities like New York City and Los Angeles. The boats allow guests to enjoy a socially distanced approach to the movies. With this in mind, the company requests that groups be seated with friends and family friends only.