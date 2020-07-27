X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Watch a movie from a floating cinema in Cincinnati

An artist's rendering of Beyond Cinema's floating movie theater in Cincinnati.
Credit: Beyond Cinema

What to Do | July 27, 2020
By Ashley Moor

Innovation has found its prime during the coronavirus pandemic, and this time, innovation is taking center stage in Cincinnati.

Mark your calendars. For one week only, during the week of Sept. 23, a floating cinema will be coming to Cincinnati.

Though the location is yet to be determined, the floating cinema, a creation dreamt up by Beyond Cinema, will be made up of 12 to 24 boats able to hold up to eight people per boat. Beyond Cinema is an Australian company that is expanding to the United States this year, creating unique movie experiences in cities like New York City and Los Angeles. The boats allow guests to enjoy a socially distanced approach to the movies. With this in mind, the company requests that groups be seated with friends and family friends only.

According to Beyond Cinema, the one-week installation will be offering a mix of “golden oldies” and new releases. Free popcorn will be given to everyone attending and additional snacks and drinks can be purchased.

Pre-registration and advance tickets will be required. There are no prices set for the tickets yet, and those interested in seeing a movie at the floating movie theater can pre-register for tickets and learn more about the event by visiting zip-tickets.com.

