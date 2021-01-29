WORTH THE DRIVE: New exhibit uses technology to keep the conversations going with Holocaust survivors

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has announced the Feb. 5 public opening of “Dimensions in Testimony,” a new, and permanent, exhibit at Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal, 1301 Western Ave. in Cincinnati.

Admission cost to the new exhibit is included as part of general admission to the Holocaust & Humanity Center’s museum at Union Terminal. General admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for students, children, members of the military, and those 60 and over. Museum members pay $7.50. The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal is open regular hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; visitation on weekdays is by appointment only.