WORTH THE DRIVE: New exhibit uses technology to keep the conversations going with Holocaust survivors

An exhibit coming to Cincinnati next week utilizes technology to ensure that current and future generations learn about the Holocaust from those who survived it.
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has announced the Feb. 5 public opening of “Dimensions in Testimony,” a new, and permanent, exhibit at Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal, 1301 Western Ave. in Cincinnati.
Admission cost to the new exhibit is included as part of general admission to the Holocaust & Humanity Center’s museum at Union Terminal. General admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for students, children, members of the military, and those 60 and over. Museum members pay $7.50. The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal is open regular hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; visitation on weekdays is by appointment only.
“Sadly, we will soon reach a time where we can no longer ask survivors about their firsthand accounts of the Holocaust,” said Sarah L. Weiss, chief executive officer of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “The new exhibit ensures that future generations will still be able to have conversations with and learn from survivors.”
Dimensions in Testimony is an initiative by USC Shoah Foundation to record and display testimony in a way that will preserve the dialogue between Holocaust survivors and learners far into the future, according to a release. The permanent instillation uses artificial-intelligence technology to facilitate virtual conversations between museum visitors and displays of Holocaust survivors.
“Using specialized recording and display technologies and next-generation natural language processing, Dimensions in Testimony allows visitors to ask two-dimensional displays of Holocaust survivors questions and receive responses in real time,” according to the release.
Other collaborators that made the exhibit possible include Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, with technology by USC Institute for Creative Technologies and concept by Conscience Display.
The museum will celebrate the opening with a digital ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, via Zoom. Register for the event here.
For more information on visiting the museum and about Dimensions in Testimony, visit sfi.usc.edu/dit.