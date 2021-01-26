WORTH THE DRIVE: Dazzling drive-through ice festival happening less than an hour from Dayton

The 8th Annual Meltdown Ice Festival is happening this weekend, Jan. 29-31, with new protocols to keep attendees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1.5 mile loop, lined with a total of 50 crystalline ice sculptures, will be both drive-through-friendly and walkable.

With carvings stationed on the bike loop corridor from downtown along Main St., to the Historic Depot District,, Downtown Richmond will be transformed into an ice art gallery of sorts.