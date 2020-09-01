WORTH THE DRIVE: Admire hundreds of illuminated lanterns at Asian Lantern Festival this month

The Cleveland Metropark Zoo is presenting its annual Asian Lantern Festival until Sunday, Sept. 20. The festival features over 1,000 lantern displays. Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

While admiring the sights around you, be sure to grab some Asian food and beverages from vendors around the zoo, like local favorites Li Wah and King Wah. Some of the zoo’s regular concessions, like the Asian Highlands’ Kiko’s Kitchen and Pizza Hut will be open during the festival. The Beer Hut will also be selling Asian-inspired beer and Saki.

Explore Oregon District shooting victim has local dog park designated in his name

Now, for the first time ever, guests will be able to enjoy the festival on foot or from the safety of their vehicle. For those guests who opt to do the drive-through version of the festival, they are asked to remain inside of their for the entirety of the event. The guests who opt to do the walk-through version are required to wear a face mask and to maintain proper social distancing.

Acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and martial artists are just a few of the many types of performers who entertain the crowd nightly as guests can enjoy live performances every hour, starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Fifth Third Bank Stage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KYLE LANZER/CLEVELAND METROPARKS

The Circle of Wildlife Carousel, Boomerang Train and 4D Theater will not be open during the festival. Additionally, trams will not be running during the event.

Tickets are $20 per person, $60 for a group four-pack and free for children two years of age or younger. Cleveland Zoo members are $18 per person and $54 for a group four-pack. For those purchasing their tickets on the day of their desired event, tickets will be $22 per person and $66 for a group four-pack. To ensure that the event doesn’t reach an unsafe capacity, tickets are scheduled in half-hour time slots from 6:30-10:30 p.m. every night of the event. Regular zoo admission will not give you entry to the festival.

Explore Gem City Podcast signs off for now

To purchase your tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival, pay a visit to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s website.

WANT TO GO?

What: Asian Lantern Festival

Where: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

When: Wednesday, Sept. 2, Thursday, Sept. 3 and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sept. 20 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook