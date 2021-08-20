What to expect at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Authentic cuisine will also be available to Renaissance Festival visitors. Aside from snacking on large turkey legs, a visit to 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, Archibald Drake’s, Davinci’s Pizza, Burger Shack or Cajun Cuisine might hit the spot. At the end of the night, visitors can sit down for a drink at Aleing Knight Pub.

Each weekend will feature a special theme, like Fantasy Weekend, featuring magical characters like the Witches Willy Nilly and fairies, and the last weekend of the Renaissance Festival, which will welcome trick-or-treaters to indulge in a mug of ale, candy and themed shows. More details about the themed weekends, pub crawls, feasts and other special events can be found by visiting the Renaissance Festival’s website.

Tickets can be purchased online for $19 per adult and $7.50 for children between the ages of five and 12. A season pass is $60 per person and an ORFans Membership, which includes a season pass, free parking, access to the exclusive Relaxation Station, a pin and more, is $130 per person.

Tickets at the front gate ticket booth are $23 per adult and $9.50 for children between the ages of five and 12. Admission for seniors (those 65 years of age and older) and military, police, fire and EMT personnel is $21. Parking is $3 per car.

More information about the Ohio Renaissance Festival can be found by visiting its website.

Caption The Swordsmen will instruct families on how to impale people like a proper gentleman at the 2021 Ohio Renaissance Festival, opening on Sept. 4. CONTRIBUTED

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio Renaissance Festival

Where: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

When: Weekends and Labor Day from Sep. 4 through Oct. 31. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More info: renfestival.com