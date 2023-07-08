‘We want to offer opportunities for the whole community’: Pyramid Hill adds to slate of events, opens up house

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will continue its 2023 summer season of programming with a number of returning favorites and a handful of brand-new offerings.

Sarah Templeton Wilson, interim executive director at Pyramid Hill in Hamilton, said there are a lot of things happening at the park for guests of all ages.

“We want to offer opportunities for the whole community, so our emphasis this year is really providing a multigenerational, interdisciplinary art experience. We want to make sure we are highlighting all the arts, not just the sculptures we’re known for but also music, performing arts and film, so members of all ages can enjoy the park,” said Templeton Wilson.

The Pyramid House is now open for public tours. Guests can take a self-guided tour of the house from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. On Monday through Thursday, there will be one daily opportunity for a tour at 11 a.m. each day. The tours are free for park members and are included with paid park admission for non-members.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome everybody into the Pyramid House and show it off. It’s an incredible structure,” said Delaney French, marketing manager at Pyramid Hill.

In addition to the Pyramid House tours, the park has debuted several new programs this year, including a new Dogs & Doughnuts series. The next is set for 10-11 a.m. the first Saturday in August. Dogs & Doughnuts will culminate with an animal adoption event Oct. 1

Among other highlights, “Family Fun on the Hill” will continue through the fall. There will be a series of monthly programs through October filled with movie nights, magic shows, ice cream socials, kid’s activities and more. The events are free with the cost of admission to the park.

On Sunday, there will be an Ice Cream Social.

A Meteor Shower & Movie Night is scheduled for Aug. 12 and there will be a Family Game & Movie Madness event Sept. 9.

The final Summer Yoga in Nature session will be in August inside the Pyramid House. All fitness levels, ages 12 and older are welcome. Anna Conese serves as the instructor for the course. Guests can sign up for all five classes in the session or choose to attend week-to-week. The cost of an individual class is $15 per class and the cost of five classes is $60. The session will begin Aug. 3. (There will be five classes offered in the session.)

Another new series that will launch this fall will be the Nature on the Hill series, which focuses on the wildlife at the park, including birds, insects, trees and flowers. The programs will be held quarterly and include educational walks around the park.

“People who come out to the park are interested in art and nature, and we really want to emphasize that aspect of Pyramid Hill, and the fact that we are on over 300 acres. We really are a resource for the entire community,” Templeton Wilson said.

Members Happy Hour on the Hill is coming up July 20. “Summer Shandies” will include park-inspired recipes for guests ages 21 and up.

For many area families, year around park programming and several annual signature events have become traditions at Pyramid Hill.

More details

Visit www.pyramidhill.org.