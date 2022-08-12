Union Centre Food Truck Rally today boasts 40 vendors

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will feature an array of items, including meatballs, barbecue, chicken dinners, gyros, desserts and more. There will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Items are made to order.

One new vendor this year is House Café & Catering, which is operated by the Talbert House. House Café & Catering provides work training experience for the Talbert House graduates, while generating funds to support the Talbert House mission.

Mahope Cambodian will offer authentic Cambodian street food. Hamilton-based Dine-In Hawaiian will serve Hawaiian Fusion Cuisine.

Other participating trucks will include Mama Bear’s Mac, Kabobske, La Orangette, Texas Joe Tex Mex, Just Jerks, Folks N’ Motion, East Coast Eatz and Funnel Vision, to name a few. Hope & Grace Boutique will also be on site.

“We have everything from cheese steaks and macaroni and cheese, to barbecue and ice cream, and everything in between. There’s something for everybody,” Hendel said.

With the proceeds going back into community organizations, the all-day celebration of food will feature 40 different food trucks as well as beer, craft beer, seltzers, spiked lemonade, and soft drinks/water. An ATM will be available on site. Most of the food trucks will accept credit/debit cards.

In addition to a variety of different food, beverages and dessert options, there will be live entertainment throughout the event featuring Chuck Evans at 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mr. Phelps from 5 to 6:15 p.m. and The Newbees from 7 to 10 p.m.

The beneficiary of this year’s event is the Edge Teen Center, which is an after-school center for high school students in the Lakota Local Schools District. Teens can hang out with friends, play video games, play pool, ping pong, air hockey or participate in outdoor activities. Edge Teen Center is a safe place for teens after school, where all teens are valued and accepted. For more info go to edgeteencenter.com.

Previous recipients have included Cincinnati Children’s StarShine Hospice, Companions on a Journey, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, Heroes’ Fund, Reach Out Lakota and Sojourner Recovery Services, among others.

Monies have also been granted each month to dozens of nonprofits and charities that have applied for funding throughout the year. In 2021, almost $20,000 was distributed to these charities: Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, Caring Like Heroes and Angels, Cincinnati Children’s StarShine Hospice, Companions on a Journey, Edge Teen Center, Give Hope and West Chester-Union Township Historical Society.

Guests come from all over the Midwest and beyond to be a part of the Union Centre Food Truck Rally. In the past, guests have traveled from Indiana, Northern Kentucky and West Virginia. The event has attracted up to 10,000 people annually.

“The township really applauds the work of the Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association in bringing this event to the community. They’ve been doing this for so long, and they’ve been such great partners. The township is grateful to them, and we look forward to a great day,” said Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Township.

How to go

What: Union Centre Food Truck Rally

When: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. today

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

More Info: www.ucbma.com and at www.facebook.com/UnionCentreFoodTruckRally. To volunteer, go to www.ucbma.com/Volunteers. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. No coolers or outside alcohol will be permitted.