Train-themed venue in West Chester to host Winter Craft Show

The event will be held inside at EnterTRAINment Junction. Vendors will be lined up along the Main Street area, back to the Expo Center, as well as inside the Expo Center. The weather is always climate-controlled inside EnterTRAINment Junction, so visitors won’t have to be concerned about the weather outside.

Guests will find a lot of unique, homemade items on display throughout the Winter Craft Show. In the past, vendors have traveled in from places like Indiana, Chicago, Florida and Colorado to participate in the craft show, but many of the vendors are local.

“They definitely don’t want to miss the event, because all of the vendors have a lot of unique items. It’s perfect for the holidays, and for those last-minute Christmas gifts. There’s a huge variety, and it’s always great to support local, small businesses,” Woodward said.

“Demographically, with these craft events, we are getting a different age group. We tend to have mom’s with little kids come in, or grandparents with their grandchildren, but this gets more into parents with older kids, who may not have discovered us. Overall, this is just a very nice event in terms of expanding our reach to other people who are looking for something to do,” said Bill Balfour, general manager at EnterTRAINment Junction.

Once guests come inside, they realize it’s a cool place, he said, and they decide to come back another time just to see the attraction.

“This is just a fun thing to do, and you can bring the whole family here. If mom wants to shop for crafts, and dad wants to take the kids through the train display, or back to our kids area, or to our A-Maze-N FunHouse, the whole family can come together and split up for a little while, and then get back together,” Balfour said.

During the craft event, EnterTRAINment Junction’s celebrated attractions will also be open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a giant kids’ play area, an amazing interactive replica of historic Coney Island amusement park, the “weird and wacky” A-Maze-N FunHouse with a mirror maze, a tilted room and other illusions, the world’s most complete collection of marbles and the American Railroading Museum. Attraction pricing starts at $9.95, children ages 2 and under are free. Each year, more than 130,000 guests visit EnterTRAINment Junction.

While visiting, guests can stop by Junction Hobbies & Toys. The shop features a selection of classic and nostalgic toys, including the area’s largest collection of Thomas the Train merchandise, G-Scale and HO trains and accessories, Legos and more.

HOW TO GO

What: Winter Craft Show at EnterTRAINment Junction

Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Admission to the Winter Craft Show is free. The first 100 people will receive a complimentary “swag” bag. Items are available for purchase. Attraction pricing starts at $9.95, children ages 2 and under are free. The café will also be open. Free parking.

More info: Visit www.entertrainmentjunction.com.or call (513) 898-8000