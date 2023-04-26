‘Rocking with Rotary’ at Sorg pays tribute to Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac

Last year, the fundraiser featured New Frontiers, a Journey tribute band.

“It was a fantastic concert, and we had a great turnout,” Nemeth said. “It really is an incredible event. The Sorg is such an amazing venue. So, it’s a great partnership.”

He said the event shines a light on the Sorg, and they are gracious with helping Rotary book the bands. Both organizations benefit from proceeds of the event. This year’s goal is to sell 300 tickets.

“Our club can use those funds to help with some of the financial requests that we get throughout the year,” Nemeth said. “Kids are our primary focus. So, we have an amazing Rotary Interact Club at Monroe High School. We just sent four students to RYLA, which is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. It’s like a leadership camp that’s held at Camp Kern. And we support that club with some of the projects they do throughout the year.”

He said, “Last year, we also made a significant donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Butler County. So, when we raise money, that’s just a couple of the highlight items that we support financially.”

Middletown Rotary Club members also give back to the community by volunteering their time. Club members volunteer with the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals in the fall and they were involved in the recent “Keep Middletown Beautiful,” project, an annual clean up and celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Norman Spence, director of operations and strategy, Kettering Health Network Middletown and Franklin, and Middletown Rotary Club board member said, “I’m excited about being able to bring awareness to the Sorg. It’s a been a staple in Middletown for generations and it’s historical landmark. So, just wanting to be a part of the revitalization of Middletown, but also, to be a part of the community, and helping the community share in a good event.”

“There’s a lot of good things coming out of Middletown, and a lot of growth and opportunity for empowerment,” Spence said.

Drinks, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase during the concert. There will also be a silent auction. Proceeds benefit Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, which include helping local children through school-based programs and community organizations.

Since 1925, Middletown Rotary Club has provided service to the local community as well as actively participating in international projects. The club has about 50 active members and Nemeth said it’s still growing. Middletown Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Central Connections at 3907 Central Ave. in Middletown.

How to go

What: “Rocking with Rotary”

When: 8 p.m. May 12. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

Admission: $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating. Advance purchase recommended. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, if available. Free parking.

More info: cincyticket.com/rotary. For questions contact Jay Nemeth, president of Middletown Rotary Club at jason@jasonnemeth.com.