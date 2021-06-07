Climb above the kangaroos! Cincinnati Zoo opens new aerial adventure course

Skilled guides are on hand to help climbers gear up, provide safety instructions and to encourage and give tips to climbers navigating the system.

Participants must be at least 4 years old and weigh no more than 250 pounds. Close-toed shoes are required. Additional information on the course and requirements can be found here.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Center’s new Dornette Kanga’ Klimb Aerial Adventure Course has opened. The elevated course has 58 different elements and challenges appropriate for any skill level. Obstacles on the climb include swinging logs, plank walk, tight rope, Burma bridge, spider web, post hop and balance beam. CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN

Tickets are $16 for members and $19 for non-members and can be purchased at the Kanga’ Klimb entrance across from Hops, the zoo’s craft beer garden.

More information about Kanga Klimb can be found on the zoo’s website.