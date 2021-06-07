Climb above the kangaroos! Cincinnati Zoo opens new aerial adventure course

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s new Dornette Kanga’ Klimb Aerial Adventure Course has opened.
The elevated course has 58 different elements and challenges appropriate for any skill level, according to the zoo. Climbing activities range from an easy stroll across an elevated bridge to challenging tests of balance and climbing skills. Parts of the course are ADA accessible.
Kanga’ Klimb is located in the Australian-themed Roo Valley, and climbers can watch the kangaroos down below as they navigate the course.
Obstacles on the climb include swinging logs, plank walk, tight rope, Burma bridge, spider web, post hop and balance beam.
Skilled guides are on hand to help climbers gear up, provide safety instructions and to encourage and give tips to climbers navigating the system.
Participants must be at least 4 years old and weigh no more than 250 pounds. Close-toed shoes are required. Additional information on the course and requirements can be found here.
Tickets are $16 for members and $19 for non-members and can be purchased at the Kanga’ Klimb entrance across from Hops, the zoo’s craft beer garden.
More information about Kanga Klimb can be found on the zoo’s website.