Model T Ford Club’s tour week of events to be at Spooky Nook Champion Mill

“What an incredible group to welcome to Hamilton, Ohio,” said Mark Hecquet, President & CEO of the Butler County Visitors Bureau. “The historic significance of the Model T along with the incredible backdrop of Spooky Nook Champion Mill will unite two important pieces of history during the 65th Model T Tour. We can’t wait to see these incredible vehicles drive through Hamilton as we roll into our next chapter as a community.”

The 65th Model T Tour will feature a judged car show, daily driving tours to nearby destinations, and a movie night at Holiday Auto Theatre, among other events designed specifically for tour participants.

On Saturday, prior to the start of the official tour, there will be a mini tour that visits some of the local places in Hamilton. Hanover Winery, one of those stops, has made a special wine with a commemorative label. New Oaks Community will have a public open house with live music on the porch from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Municipal Brew Works will offer a Pre-Prohibition Beer with commemorative glasses, which will release on Sat. as well.

The main event will begin on Sunday morning, July 17. The program will kick off with car photos in front of the Butler County Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument. Following the photos, the tour will proceed to Jungle Jim’s for a car show, which will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s will be open, and cars will be lined up around The Oscar Station.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome our friends to see and experience Hamilton,” said Tom and Linda Moorehead, local Model T Ford Club members.

Tour participants are expected to explore the surrounding cities and sites during the gathering. Other cities such as Auburn, NY, Whitefish, MT, Cranberry, PA and Prince Edward Island, Canada have recently hosted the Model T Tour.

“The Butler County Visitors Bureau and the City of Hamilton have shown us unmeasurable hospitality over the years. It only made sense to have this event in our community and showcase our rich history, incredible local businesses, and scenic beauty to the Model T community,” said BJ Miller, organizer of the 65th Model T Tour.

Miller, and his wife, Casey will travel in a 1913 Model T Touring Car. Each day, the tour will have a specific route with various stops. Spectators are welcome to line the sidewalks and driveways to watch as the cars pass by. For example, on Monday, the tour will travel to Preble County, and go through the area’s covered bridges, proceeding to Lewisburg, and then, on to Eaton after lunch. On Tuesday, the tour group will drive to the Model T Museum in Richmond, Indiana. On Tuesday evening, July 19, the tour will travel to Holiday Auto Theatre, which will also be open to the public. The movie will be “Secondhand Lions.”

“If anybody would like to come and see us, they can do that during our stops,” Miller said. “So, every year they have this, it travels to a different location. Last year, it was in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Next year, it’s going to be in Baraboo, Wisconsin.”

Tour participants will also get to experience things that are signature to Butler County, such as the Donut Trail and there will be special stops created for the tour from around 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily. The tour will close with a banquet on Friday evening. The group has a tour book they will follow. All of the participants travel the same route each day, but some participants will leave earlier than others. The tour will travel along back roads, and spectators will often sit along the tour routes.

“We are excited to have everybody coming in, to enjoy the area that we get to ride around in Model T’s all the time. Hamilton’s gone through a huge change over the last couple of years, and we’re thrilled that everything has come together with the Spooky Nook opening. It’s a neat area with pretty roads, beautiful scenery, good people, interesting history and places to stop,” Miller said.

For more information, visit The Model T Ford Club International Inc. Facebook page or contact BJ Miller at morganparade@gmail.com.