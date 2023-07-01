LIST: Popular summer beers at 4 area craft breweries

As summer is in full swing, the Journal-News is taking a look at some of the most popular summer beers made by local breweries in Butler and Warren counties.

DogBerry Brewing

Zestic (5.7% ABV) - IPA with citra hops

Reagy Rye (5.0%) - Summer rye pale ale

Flogger (6.1%) - Czech Pilsner

“The Zestic is one of our most popular beers year round, including the summer. It includes the citra hops and incorporates a little bit of rye,” said Tony Meyer, co-owner and Head Brewer of DogBerry Brewing. “The Reagy Rye is light, has a fruity hop note, and is easy drinking.”

DogBerry is releasing a yet-to-be-named Hazy IPA on July 28 to benefit Ales for ALS, a group that supports research of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Directly next door to DogBerry is Boom Box Sliders featuring a host of slider options available to enjoy in the taproom.

Where: 9964 Crescent Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

More: (513) 847-8208; dogberrybrewing.com

Municipal Brew Works

7th Anniversary Series (10.0%) - Double IPA with honey

Borracho (5.3%) - Mexican Lager

Wolterman Blonde Ale (4.7%) - Blonde Ale with watermelon infusion (Available approximately June 29)

“Our 7th Anniversary series is brewed with a local wildflower honey from Richardson Forest Preserve and has been available since June 10,” said Jim Goodman, Owner and Co-Founder of Municipal Brew Works.

The Borracho is very refreshing for hot summer nights, according to Goodman.

“Add a slice of lime in your DORA cup and walk around downtown,” he said.

Municipal is once again donating proceeds from its Wolterman Blonde Ale to Companions on a Journey in honor of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman, who died in the line of duty in 2015. Companions on a Journey is a grief support group in Southwest Ohio.

Where: 20 High St., Hamilton

More: www.municipal.beer

Moeller Brew Barn

OH Helles (4.9%) - Lager

Blueberry Blonde (5.1%) - Blonde Ale

Raspberry Wheat (5.8%) - American Pale Wheat

Summer Berry Radler (3.8%) - Shandy

“The Raspberry Wheat and the Summer Berry Radler are new brews for us,” said Shelby Franklin, Moeller Brew Barn manager.

The Monroe location opened in September 2022 and features an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

“It is all homemade and is just $10,” Franklin said.

Where: 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe

More: moellerbrewbarn.com

Sonder Brewing

You Betcha! (6.5%) - New England IPA

Storyteller (5.0) - American Light Lager

Divot (4.6%) - Lemonade and Iced Tea Ale

Lime Voss (4.8%) - Kölsch with lime

One of Sonder Brewing’s best selling beers is Voss, which recently won Gold at the 2023 World Beer Cup, and added lime to create Lime Voss.

“This is our first year doing it and there has been a great reception, so we’re making more,” said Sonder Brewing Marketing Director Danny Herold. “It’s a light, refreshing beer with the lime flavor. It’s fantastic.”

Divot is a golf themed seasonal beer with lemonade and iced tea. Storyteller is another popular beer for Sonder during the summer.

“It’s low on calories, very refreshing and a great option,” Herold said.

Sonder opened in Mason in 2018 and is adding a second location in West Chester Twp. later this summer on Civic Centre Boulevard near Top Golf.

Where: 8584 Duke Boulevard, Mason

More: sonderbrewing.com