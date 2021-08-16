Kroger and Google team up on new app integration

These Kroger locations in Dayton, Huber Heights and Kettering are participating, according to Google:

· 2921 W. Alex Bell Road.

· 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave.

· 4506 Brandt Pike.

· 7747 Troy Pike.

· 530 E. Stroop Road.

· 2115 E. Dorothy Lane.

In all, the functionality is being offered at nearly 100 stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, the company said.

Demand for no-contact, curbside pickup exploded during the pandemic and continues to be popular, even with pandemic restrictions lifted, Google said.

Stats from March 2020 show that Americans were using Google Maps to search for “curbside pickup” nearly 9,000% more than they were a year prior.