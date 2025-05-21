Kings Island’s Soak City opens Saturday with new water coaster and children’s play area

The ride, built by WhiteWater West, uses water jets to boosts guests to speeds of up to 30 miles per hour as they race others through its twisting layout.

Soak City will also see the addition of Splash River Junction, a new children’s play area. This expansion will feature seven slides and a new water tower, complete with leaks shooting water at guests.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature on the park’s opening day, May 24, will reach a high of 66 degrees. While there is a low chance of rain, the weather is expected to be cloudy.

After Aug. 17, Soak City will only open on the weekends, before closing for the season Sept. 1.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, go to visitkingsisland.com.