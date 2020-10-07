Hop aboard the cow train for a day of fall family fun on the farm at McMonigle Farms

The McMonigle Farm has been in the McMonigle family for 25 years. In that time, they’ve opened the farm to the public, offering pumpkin-picking and a host of other family-friendly activities.
“My husband, Kelly, grew up gardening,” said Diana McMonigle. “He plants pumpkins and when they come up, it’s like Christmas with all the different varieties.”
There is no general admission price to the McMonigle Farm. Some individual activities have a cost, others are free. Here’s the rundown:
Credit: McMonigle Farm Market
The Attractions
Scenic Hayride and U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: This 20-30-minute hayride takes you around the 24-acre farm to the u-pick pumpkin patch to hand-select your pumpkin. “You can pick a 30-pound pumpkin right off the vine,” McMonigle said. “You can feel how prickly the stems are. Whatever you can carry is yours.” The hayride then takes you back to the market past a family of pumpkin heads and monkeys.
Clueless Corn Maze: Although this one-acre corn maze doesn’t offer any clues or markers, McMonigle said it isn’t difficult to complete. “It’s easy enough that the kids can lead the way. The kids feel good about themselves and the parents often thank me,” McMonigle laughed. The maze duration is about 15-20 minutes.
Cow Train: A kiddie ride where little ones will sit in cow-shaped cars pulled by an ATV. The train will go over numerous bumps and hills, enough to give the kids a thrill but not enough to make them ill.
The farm also features barnyard animals, a straw maze, and a large play area with corn boxes, all free of charge.
Why Go?
“Families want to entertain their children without breaking the bank,” McMonigle said. “When they come to us, we like for their first thought not to be how much they’re spending. We like them to feel they got a great value.”
Best Time to Go?
McMonigle said the farm’s busiest times are mid-October through the days just before Halloween. Days after 3 p.m. are the least crowded.
COVID Restrictions?
Masks and social distancing are required on the hayride. There is signage around the farm instructing people what to do. “We rely on people to follow the rules and everyone has been really respectful,” McMonigle said.
Places to Eat Nearby
There are fast-food restaurants nearby, but the farm itself offers homemade pumpkin cookies, caramel apples, apple fritters, kettle corn, hot and cold apple cider, and pumpkin coffee. “People come here more to snack than to eat,” McMonigle said.
WANT TO GO?
Where: 5490 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin
When: Through Oct. 31, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
Cost: $3 (clueless corn maze), $1 (cow train ride), $9.50 (hayride and corn maze), $12.50 (hayride, corn maze, and pumpkin picking)
More Info: 937-672-8248 | www.fallpumpkinfest.com