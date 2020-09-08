HAUNTED HOUSE GUIDE: Best Miami Valley spooky attractions to open for the 2020 season

Coronavirus procedures: All customers must wear masks and attraction seating will be spaced six feet apart at all haunted spaces. Additionally, there will be hand sanitizer available throughout the grounds and each attraction will be cleaned frequently.

More info: Website | Facebook

Put on by the producers of the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Celtic Fest Ohio, the Brimstone Haunt in Wilmington boasts a varied roster of haunted attractions that vary in intensity. If you’re looking to bring the entire family to the Brimstone Haunt, you might want to keep the scares a bit more tame with the Haunted Hayride. However, for those who want to experience the full terror of the season, a trek through the Forgotten Forest or walk through the haunted house, Psychosis, or Zombie Assault, which takes place on an old school bus.

Ticket prices for the 2020 season are as follows:

- Haunted Hayride: $15 per person

- Forgotten Forest: $15 per person

- Psychosis: $8 per person

- Zombie Assault: $5 per person

- Haunted Hayride and Forgotten Forest combination ticket: $27 per person

- Haunted Hayride, Forgotten Forest and Fast Pass combination ticket: $47 per person

Parking is $3 and will be collected at the entrance.

Brimstone Haunt will officially be reopening for its 2020 season on Friday, Sept. 25.

👻🦇Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage

The weekend was good for goosebumps, from chills in the air to frights on the trail. Were you spotted at the Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail? Credit: E.L. Hubbard Credit: E.L. Hubbard

Location: 1213 Old Harshman Road, Riverside

Hours: Open from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 every Friday and Saturday from 8-10 p.m. and Sunday from 8-9:30 p.m.

Coronavirus procedures: Masks are required for all volunteers and customers

More info: Website | Facebook

This haunted attraction may offer the most “boo” for your buck, with two attractions available for one reasonable price, including the Haunted Castle of Carnage and the Trail of Terror.

Need another reason, beyond the scares, to pay a visit to the Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage? The Riverside Jaycees use this haunted attraction to give back to the community by helping young adults gain leadership skills.

Guests will be able to enjoy the Haunted House and Trail for only $15 per person. If you’d like to skip to the front of the line, you can purchase a VIP pass for $25 per person.

👻🦇Dayton Scream Park

The Dayton Scream Park recently expanded to four attractions. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Location: 4355 Valley St., Dayton

Hours: Beginning on Sept. 11 and taking place every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Coronavirus procedures: Customers will be required to social distance and wear facial coverings.

More info: Website | Facebook

Dayton Scream Park lives up to its name with countless opportunities for terror along its haunted trails, Rat Trap Haunted House, Hollywood attraction with monsters from the silver screen and the Trail Trap Maze. Each attraction features more than 30 terrorizing scenes and 60 live monsters.

General admission for the event is $20 and a VIP pass, only setting you back $10, will allow you to skip to the front of the line.

👻🦇The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati

Dent Haunted Schoolhouse in Cincinnati. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Location: 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati

Hours: Thursday and Sunday from 7:30-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, beginning on Sept. 25 and running until Oct. 31

Coronavirus procedures:

- Masks are required by all customers

- Ticket attendance is capped by 50 percent each night

- Social distancing measures will be enacted

- Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the attraction

- Enhanced cleaning measures of all high-touch surfaces will be put into effect

More info: Website | Facebook

The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati is widely considered to be one of the top haunted attractions in Ohio, receiving national attention from Fangoria, Haunted Attraction magazine and America Haunts.

Built in 1884, the Dent Schoolhouse has a backstory that in itself might scare away the most timid customers. Beginning in 1942, students began disappearing from the schoolhouse until people began noticing a foul smell emanating from the basement. Then, in 1955, after an angry mob demanded justice for their missing sons and daughters, it was discovered that the school’s janitor had killed the children and let their bodies rot in the basement. Unfortunately, though, the janitor got away (or did he), but the spirits of the dead children haunt the place, still seeking revenge.

Customers are led through the schoolhouse that boasts grizzly scenes, like a lifelike memorial to the murdered children, an upgraded kitchen with a meat saw, conveyor belt and trash dump, a ghost dance in the auditorium and man-sized spiders in the basement. More than 50 actors appear in this chilling haunted attraction.

General admission tickets are $20 on Thursdays and Sundays, $22 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. A Fast Pass is $20 and Front of the Line pass is $30.

👻🦇Land of Illusion

Scenes from Land of Illusion in Middletown in past years. The scream park will open for the season Sept. 11. E.L. HUBBARD/CONTRIBUTED

Location: 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

Hours: Open now through Nov. 2 on every Thursday and Sunday from 7-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Coronavirus procedures:

- Masks are required by all customers and employees

- Guests and employees are required to social distance throughout the park

- Hand sanitizer stations are available for guests throughout the park

- Timed groups will prevent guests from bunching together in attractions

- Attractions and high-touch areas will be sanitized periodically throughout the night

More info: Website | Facebook

One of the Dayton area’s most popular haunted attractions offers more than just terrifying haunts. Land of Illusion’s Haunted Scream Park also offers guests a chance to enjoy food, drink, live entertainment and places to sit down to “let your heart recover.”

The following opportunities exist for sheer terror at Land of Illusion’s Haunted Scream Park exist:

• Phobia: Land of Illusion’s most recent haunt plays on popular fears, whether they be spiders, bugs, or enclosed spaces.

• Temple of Terror: Enter this temple, and you’ll be confronted by the angry souls of civilizations long dead.

• Killer Klowns Haunted Maze: It’s not just the inhabitants you have to fear, but the dizzy tunnel and intricate mazes that might leave you trapped and paralyzed to the point where the homicidal clowns can take their time coming to get you.

• Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate: Dr. Psycho liked to take his patients apart much more than putting them back together. Come inside and see the results, if you dare.

• Zombie Sniper Patrol: Introduced just when “The Walking Dead” was gaining popularity, the Sniper Patrol lets you join a crack zombie-hunting unit aboard a U.S. military cargo truck and shoot zombies with lethal paintballs. For the first time this year, the sniper patrol will be included in the admission price.

• Middletown Haunted Trail: This walking trail has gotten longer and changed themes several times over the years, making for a classic that never gets old.

General admission for one attraction is $20 and weekend passes cost $50. A weekend pass plus VIP admission is $75, a Haunt Family of 4 Season Pass is $299, a Haunt General Admission Season Pass is $99 and a Haunt VIP Season Pass is $199.

👻🦇Terror Maze in Springfield

Location: 6988 Springfield Jamestown Road, Springfield

Hours: Open on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. and midnight

More info: Website | Facebook

This haunted terror maze features dozens of scares and actors sure to chill you to the bone.

Admission is $13 per haunt.

👻🦇Sidney Haunted Woods

Location: 2232 W. Russell Road, Sidney

Hours: Open from Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 on every Saturday night from dark until the “crowds die down”

More info: Facebook

Located approximately 30 minutes north of Dayton, the Sidney Haunted Woods features a half-mile track of terror with beloved Halloween characters like evil clowns, zombies, “Silent Hill” burn victims, Jeepers Creepers, Jason, Freddy, scarecrows and more.

General admission is $12 per adult, $9 per child 12 or under and $9 for military personnel and first responders. A special group rate is available for groups of 10 or more — find out more about these rates at the ticket booth.