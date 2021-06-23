Fried food, amusement rides, live acts! Here’s your guide to Miami Valley county fairs

When: July 10-18. The full schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

Where: 958 W. Main St., Wilmington

Cost: Daily gate entry $10 and season pass $30. Ride armbands cost TBD. No refunds; no rain dates; no exchanges on all tickets and passes.

More info: Facebook | clintoncountyfair.org

🔆🎉LOGAN COUNTY FAIR

What to expect: This county fair features carnival rides and games, monster trucks, harness racing, calf scramble, tractor pulls and more.

When: July 11-17. Gates open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Logan County Fairgrounds, 301 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine

Cost: General admission is $5 for ages 8 and up, Monday through Thursday, and $7 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 7 and under are free. Season passes are $25 and on sale at the fair manager’s office. Parking on the grounds is $2. On Sunday, all veterans showing proof of service are admitted for free.

More info: Facebook | logancountyfair.org

🔆🎉MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAIR

What to expect: Featuring all the fair favorites: Demolition Derby, 4H projects, junior fair, livestock, petting zoo, dog show, circus, flower show, games, rides, fair eats and treats, harness racing, rodeo, and free entertainment with paid admission, plus much more. Rides open at 1 p.m. daily.

When: July 11-17. Open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Cost: Daily admission $10/person, age 6 and under free with paying adult. Includes parking, if available. Discounted pricing will be available for veterans, senior citizens and first responders on Tuesday, July 13.

More info: Facebook | www.montcofair.com

Explore 3 upcoming food events give you a chance to try different things

🔆🎉WARREN COUNTY FAIR

Bruce Booher walks with his Alpaca named Emma during the first day of the Warren County Fair Monday, July 14, 2014, in Lebanon, Ohio. NICK DAGGY / STAFF Credit: Nick Daggy Credit: Nick Daggy

What to expect: Food, games, 4H livestock shows/horse shows, live music and entertainment, Valley Exotics Zoo & Pony Rides and more.

When: July 19-24. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Where: Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon

Cost: Daily admission is $5. Children 8 and under are free. Season tickets are $30 per person. Parking is free. There will be an additional charge for rides.

More info: www.warrencountyfairohio.org

🔆🎉CLARK COUNTY FAIR

What to expect: Fair includes livestock exhibits, entertainment, musical entertainment, midway, food vendors, exhibitors selling their wares and more.

When: July 23-30. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Midway opens at noon.

Where: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Cost: Daily admission is $6 per person. Children ages 6 and under get in for free. On Wednesday, July 28, children ages 14 and under get in for free. On Saturday, July 24, all veterans are admitted for free into the fair if they show a military ID at the gate.

More info: Facebook | http://clarkcoag.com

🔆🎉BUTLER COUNTY FAIR

The demolition derby was held at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 31, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

What to expect: Food, games, 4H projects, tractor pulls, demolition derby and rodeo, arts, horse shows, rides, farm zone, etc.

When: July 25-31. Activities run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for July 31, when fair activities will conclude at 5 p.m.

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton

Cost: General admission per day is $8, Children 6-12 accompanied by paying adult (gate only) is $3. Parking is included in the price of admission. Grandstand events and rides also carry an additional charge (varies by day).

More info: 513-892-1423 | butlercountyohfair.org

🔆🎉SHELBY COUNTY FAIR

What to expect: Domestic and livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, amusement rides, a demolition derby, tractor pull, local band performances, cheerleading competitions, harness racing, crafts, food and more.

When: July 25-31. Open each day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., Sidney

Cost: General admission is $9 (and also covers rides) and season passes are $25 per person. Season passes do not include access to rides.

More info: 937-492-7385 | www.shelbycountyfair.com.

🔆🎉PREBLE COUNTY FAIR

Rides, food, games and animals add up to a day of fun at the Preble Co. Fair in Eaton on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011. Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

What to expect: Food, games, rides, visual arts, livestock projects, Jr. Fair, parade, mule and donkey show, live entertainment, cook-offs, and more.

When: July 31 to Aug. 7. Gates open at 7 a.m. daily.

Where: Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Cost: General admission to grounds $7, children 8 and under are free. Membership ticket $25; weekly pass $25; veterans and one guest admitted free on the first Saturday of the fair. Free parking.

More info: 937-456-3748 | www.preblecountyfair.org

🔆🎉AUGLAIZE COUNTY FAIR

What to expect: Food, games, rides, demolition derby, warrior obstacle course, horse and livestock shows, gospel tent and more.

When: Aug. 1-7. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rides will be open each day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Ave., Wapakoneta

Cost: General admission $8 per day; 12 and under admitted free; Season passes — all week $30; Pit passes $15 per person (all ages).

More info: www.auglaizecountyfair.org

🔆🎉GREENE COUNTY FAIR

What to expect: Food, games, rides, calf scramble, demo derby, harness racing, truck and tractor pulls, live entertainment and more.

When: Aug. 2-7. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at the end of the last livestock event of each night.

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairground Rd., Xenia

Cost: Daily admission $5 for ages 10 and older; 9 and under get in free with a paying adult. Those guests who bring in a non-perishable food item will get in for $3.

More info: 937-372-8621 | www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com

Explore 2nd Street Market will reopen indoor space in July

🔆🎉CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FAIR

Ethan Napier, 4, pretends to drive a tractor Tuesday at the Champaign County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What to expect: Live entertainment, 4H, truck pull, demolition derby, colt racing, rides, food vendors and more.

When: Aug. 6-13.

Where: Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana

Cost: Daily admission is $8 per person and includes rides. Week-long passes are $30 and do not include access to rides. Preferred parking is $30 per car.

More info: champaigncountyfair.com

🔆🎉MIAMI COUNTY FAIR

A scene on the midway area at the Miami County Fair in Troy. Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

What to expect: Food, games, rides, livestock exhibits, live entertainment and more.

When: Aug. 13-19. Gates open at 7 a.m. daily. Wristbands available at the gate beginning at noon daily.

Where: Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy

Cost: Daily admission is $6 while children 8 and under are free. Season passes are $30 and include 7 daily admission tickets.

More info: 937-335-7492 | Facebook | www.miamicountyohiofair.com

🔆🎉DARKE COUNTY FAIR

There's good reason the Great Darke County Fair is considered one of the greatest fairs around. We stopped by on opening weekend, and here's who we spotted. The fair continues through Aug. 25 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

What to expect: Music, harness racing, tractor pull, rides and more. Country musicians Kat & Alex and Jake Owen will perform Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

When: Aug. 20-28.

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Cost: Admission rates to be determined at a later date.

More info: 937-548-5044 | Facebook | www.darkecountyfair.com