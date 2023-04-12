Food Truck Park in Middletown opens Friday

The MidPointe Library System also will be in the Kids Zone with its book mobile and arts and crafts for children. Local car clubs also have been invited to the Food Truck Park, Lewis said.

The goal of the Food Truck Park is to create “a sense of belonging” for everyone in the community, regardless of their backgrounds, she said.

Fridays should appeal to families because some people are tired of cooking after a long week, said Lewis, who is a mother of five.

One thing that won’t be available, at least the first year, will be beer, Lewis said. She said obtaining a liquor license is “more involved” and she wanted to “keep it simple” for now.

The food trucks will offer a wide range of options in the $3 to $15 range, per person, Lewis said.

FOOD TRUCK PARK: ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

The Food Truck Park events will be 4-8 p.m. every other Friday through Sept. 15 at Lefferson Park 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown.

April 14

Music: Live Past Life

Food trucks: BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck, Roll On In, Little Trolley Donuts, The Up Coffee Company, Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream, El Cardenal Taquería.

April 28

Music: Chuck Evans

Food trucks: Steak It Easy, Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering, Tikiz Shaved Ice, Luchys Kitchen, Up Coffee Co, Mother Clucking Chicken Coop.

May 12

Music: Madison Steel Band

Food trucks: BigT BBQ, Heather’s Sweet Treats, Dog on a bun, The Lumpia Queen, Chick’n Cone.

May 26

Music: Frank Pittman

Food trucks: Traveling Tom Coffee, Cheez The Day, What The Taco, Heathers Sweet Treats, The Lumpia Queen, Ralph’s Mystery Food.

June 9

Music: Samantha Riggs

Food trucks: BL BBQ, Twisted Greek, Up Coffee, Diamond Daiquiris, Dog On a Bun, Funnel of Love.

June 23

Music: Coy Comer

Food trucks: Kentucky Smoke, Cheez the Day, Momma Dukes Street Food, The Naughty Lobster, Hometown Swirls, World Piece.

July 7

Music: Vinyl Junkies

Food trucks: Luchy’s Kitchen, Wheels fresh pizza, Dog On a Bun, Ralph’s Mystery Food, Heathers Sweet Treats, Frios Gourmet Pops.

Aug. 4

Music: John Bill

Food trucks: Dog On a Bun, Cali-OH Eats pizza, Heathers Sweet Treats, Momma Dukes Street Food, Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, BL BBQ.

Aug. 18

Music: Blue September

Food trucks: Diamond Daiquiris, Kentucky Smoke, Wheels Fresh Pizza, Traveling Tom Coffee, Childers’ Chimney Cakes.

Sept. 1

Music: Stop 741

Food trucks: Trolley Donuts, Steak It Easy, Dog on a Bun, CaliOh Eats Pizza, Ralph’s Mystery Food.

Sept. 15

Music: Chuck Evans

Food trucks: Dog On a Bun, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Ralph’s Mystery Food, Twisted Greek, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, BL BBQ.

SOURCE: City of Middletown