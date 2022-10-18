‘Woogie’ will visit with children at Friday’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ by Madcap Puppets

In addition to experiencing live theater, kids will have a chance to see the costumes, lights, props, sets and scenery, and they can interact with the actors. They’ll also learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

“Prior to the show at 6:30 p.m., in our foyer gallery, we are going to be having local author Marianne Reed and her ‘Woogie’ character from ‘The Boogies and the Woogies,’ which is a brand new, locally written, illustrated and produced children’s book,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

Author Marianne Reed said she will read the story to kids, and those who are gathered before “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” A live “Woogie” will also be there, and Reed will be available to sign copies of her book.

“About a year ago, I decided to write my own story and illustrate it,” said Marianne Reed.

She said, “The Boogies and the Woogies live in a nice place, except that they can’t agree with one another. They’re divided by their differences of opinion. Essentially, they are the same, but they perceive one another as you’re wrong and I’m right. So, over time, the division actually creates a crack in the ground, which grows wider day by day, and the children, metaphorically speaking, fall into the crack and the Boogies and the Woogies have to set their differences aside to save the children.”

To save the children, they come up with an ingenious idea to build a bridge across this great divide, Reed said. In the end, everyone is saved, and they are so happy with the bridge that they built together. To celebrate, they dance on the bridge, and they name the bridge the ‘Boogie Woogie Bridge.” The story shares that they decided to look past their differences for the common good.

“My book might give a moment of hope that no matter how great the divide has become, we can always bridge the gap, simply by looking past our differences for a moment,” Reed said.

Other upcoming Fitton Family Fridays performances will include Willy Wonka’s Wondershow on Nov. 4 and “A Seussified Christmas Carol” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Dec. 2.

How to go

What: Fitton Family Fridays: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” presented by Madcap Puppets

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $6 for members; $8 for non-members

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110