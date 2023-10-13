Hocus Pocus festival in Middletown this weekend has free activities for families

MIDDLETOWN — Those looking for free activities for their children should head Sunday to downtown Middletown.

The seventh annual Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday on South Main Street between Central and First avenues.

The Downtown Middletown Inc. event will feature 80 vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities, said Heather Horine, DMI event coordinator.

There will be crafts from MidPointe Library, face painting, inflatables, balloon animals, game booths, a Creepy Car Show with trunk-or-treat for the children, magician show and live performances from the Sanderson Sisters. There also will be a meet-and-greet with Binx the cat and a dog costume contest at 5:30 p.m.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

There also will be two paid attractions: a climbing wall and extreme trampoline, Horine said.

At 7 p.m., a free screening of Hocus Pocus will be shown at the Sorg Opera House.

The goal is to provide free entertainment for families and let them “enjoy the downtown area,” she said.

A limited number of downtown businesses also will be open, she said.

“It’s going to be a great day,” Horine said. “People can spend not a ton of money and have a great time.”

The major sponsors include Cleveland Cliffs, Middletown Community Foundation, First Financial Bank, the city of Middletown and JP Flooring, according to Horine.