He’s back! “Weird Al” Yankovic to play Schuster Center

According to a press release, he’s leaving behind the high-octane theatrics he’s known for and going bare-bones: no costumes, props or video screens... Just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage and playing music.

In addition, the comedian promises a different set list every night. No two shows will be the same. The show will particularly focus on his non-parody material, the “somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans.”