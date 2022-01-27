‘HAMILTON’ TICKETS: Your best dates to catch the big show

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In related news, “Hamilton” authorized a student ticket rush for a limited number of seats for today’s Jan. 27 performance. Tickets will be $49 with a valid student ID at the Schuster Center Ticket Office starting two hours prior to the performance.

Also, the show’s digital ticket lottery concluded today at noon.

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 6; Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

Cost: $49-$349

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.