Family show to feature magic, comedy and puppetry at Fitton Center for Creative Arts

The Fitton Family Fridays series offers kids an evening of live entertainment and it will introduce them to the arts at a young age.

“This will be an evening of side-splitting comedy, acts of astonishments, oversized puppets, lots of jokes and interaction, audience direction, and a chance for audience members to come up on stage,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Kids will have a chance to see the costumes, lights, props, sets and scenery as they interact with the actors. They’ll also learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on a production.

“It’s always live theater, so we’re having comedy, dance, drama, ballet, puppetry and musicals. It’s sometimes a different style, but it’s always live on stage, and you’re sharing that experience together. It’s not a screen. Nobody’s watching their phones, or the television or doing something else. It’s coming to the Fitton Center together, seeing friends and family,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Other upcoming performances will include “Stellaluna” from Playhouse in the Park on Feb. 10, Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy’s Professional Training Division will present “Heroes and Villains” on Mar. 17 and Lexington Children’s Theatre will bring “The Legend of John Henry” to the stage Apr. 7.

“We’ve had sold-out shows, and there’s been a huge response,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “This series has been very popular.”

Prior to the show, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly food and drink that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

How to go

What: The Tricky Max AbraKIDazzle Show

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $6 for members; $8 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110. Connect with Tricky Max online at www.trickymax.com.