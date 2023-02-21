‘Coral Beliefs’ art exhibit opens at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

She said, “It’s really a call to action to make people aware of where we are today in terms of eco-challenges and rising temperatures.”

Also, on display as part of the exhibit, Krutick will showcase 36 watercolor paintings titled “Contours of the Earth,” which examine the post-apocalyptic imagined shapes of the world after the effects of climate change.

Another notable piece in the exhibition is “The Coral Reef,” a 6 x 12 foot six-panel, large-scale piece, which explodes with color and sculptural elements.

Krutick began publicly exhibiting her work in 2010. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had multiple solo museum shows and scores of group exhibitions throughout the U.S. and Europe.

“We at Pyramid Hill are thrilled to host Jill Krutick’s ‘Coral Beliefs’ at our museum. Krutick has captured her extraordinary experiences in forms that fully immerse visitors into the underwater world of coral reefs. Full of life and meaning, ‘Coral Beliefs’ is a remarkable collection with unparalleled colors, textures, and value. We are certain our visitors will enjoy the experience of this exhibition and the opportunities for discussion that will follow,” said Bryan Knicely, executive director at Pyramid Hill.

In addition to being in town for the gallery opening, Krutick will attend Pyramid Hill’s annual Art & Earth Day celebration April 22 to feature “Coral Beliefs” as part of a full day of environmentally focused events, participatory art activities, and other special exhibitions.

There will also be an opening reception to celebrate the exhibition 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at the Ancient Sculpture Museum. A special exhibition catalog will be produced as part of the world premiere of Krutick’s work.

How to go

What: “Coral Beliefs” by Jill Krutick.

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton.

When: The exhibition will be on view Thursday through Aug. 6.

Cost: For non-members, the opening reception and gallery visit are free with a paid general admission to the park. General admission to the park is $10 for adults $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Pyramid Hill members and children ages 5 and younger are free.

More info: pyramidhill.org and jillkrutickfineart.com.